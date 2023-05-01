McDowell High students who were statewide winners in the FBLA and DECA contests were recognized at the recent McDowell County Board of Education meeting.

The Future Business Leaders of America students from McDowell High who won at the state level will now compete at the National Leadership Conference on June 27-30 in Atlanta, Ga. “Thank you, Mrs. Angie Allison and Mrs. Courtney Intres, for being excellent teachers,” said CTE Director Mary Finley.

The statewide FBLA winners from McDowell are: Gracie Patterson and Katie Shosho: fourth place in hospitality and event management; James Price and Emerson Pressley: second place in business management.

The regional winners are: Carmen Ramirez Rodriquez: first place in accounting 1; James Price: first place in business communications; Rebecca Lawing: second place in introduction to public speaking; and Jenna Rankin: fourth place in public speaking.

In addition, the McDowell Board of Education recognized the DECA students from McDowell High who won at the statewide level. DECA is formerly the Distributive Education Clubs of America.

The statewide DECA winners from McDowell are:

• Individual series events: apparel and accessories competition, Addison Cunningham, Olivia Brown

• Entrepreneurship: Gannon Molumby

• Competing in team decision-making events: hospitality services team decision making, Elise Pritchard and Sophie Pittman

• Competing in a virtual business challenge, restaurant virtual business challenge: Bailey Moss and Tyler Tran.

The DECA state winners from McDowell High went on to compete at the ICDC that was held Friday, April 21 through Wednesday, April 26 in Orlando, Fla. ICDC stands for the International Career Development Conference. “Thank you, Mrs. Heather Martin and Mr. Todd Queen, for being excellent teachers,” said Finley.

During the ICDC, Tyler Tran and Bailey Moss placed second, according to Finley.