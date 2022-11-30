McDowell’s Christmas holiday celebrations kick into high gear this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

This weekend, McDowell County has a wide range of special events, many of which focus on the Christmas season. The fun and inspirational events will happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday and more information is available on their respective websites and Facebook pages.

The following are the known events planned for this weekend.

The Innkeeper’s Journey: A Live Nativity. This free event will last from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4. The event begins at Camping World of Marion at 5:30 p.m. each evening. Gates will close each night at 8:30 p.m. No ticket is required and only 1,000 people will be accepted per night. Visitors will receive a boarding pass and have the opportunity to enjoy a hot beverage before boarding a shuttle to Grace Community Church. Once arriving at Grace Community Church, visitors will transition onto a hayride that will drive them through the live Nativity at Bethlehem. More than 250 volunteers are working to present this event, organizers said. This will be the first time it has been presented since 2020. Visitors are encouraged to dress for the weather, as a majority of their time will be outside.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a 3-D mosaic Christmas tree candle holder with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $35 for AGS members, $45 non-members, plus $14 supply fee. Students will use different shades of green/clear and textured glass to create a beautiful mosaic tree on a wood candle base. Your tree will compliment any decor-even as an addition to your Christmas village. To register go to the website and pay online at www.arrowheadart.org or come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

The Holly Jolly Christmas Expo will happen Friday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Municipal Event Center at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex in Marion. This expo will have family fun for all. There will be shopping, a visit with Santa, food, more than 50 vendors of all kinds from handmade gifts to direct sales and kid and adult boutiques.

The Appalachian Potters Market returns after a two-hiatus. The potters market will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McDowell High School’s gym in Marion. The 34th event will celebrate many of the longstanding potters who are returning and welcome potters who are joining the market for the first time. There will be a pottery craft booth (for all ages), demonstrations, live music, and lunch available on-site. Admission is $5. For more information visit www.mcdowellarts.org/apm or pick up Friday’s edition of The McDowell News.

Colonial Christmas at Davidson’s Fort Historical Park. This living history event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at the historical park at 140 Bud Hogan Drive in Old Fort. You can share the festivities of the season with 18th century foods and drinks. Games and crafts for the children from the colonial era will be available and you can listen to the Christmas message from the fort’s parson and maybe there will be a visit from Krampus to make sure the children are behaving themselves.

The Old Fort Community Forum and People on the Move for Old Fort will have a Community Christmas kickoff event at the Mountain Gateway Museum. There will be crafts, hot chocolate and J. Hartman’s chili from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the museum in Old Fort.

12 Days of Christmas: A Soulful Christmas will happen Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City Stage at 45 N. Main St. in Marion. Join West Marion Community Forum and Men of McDowell for a Soulful Christmas. There will be a hot cocoa bar, a photo booth with Santa, an ornament making station, music, dancing and space to drop off gift donations of blankets, sheets, towels and toiletries for the men and women at North Carolina Outreach Group Homes, LLC.

Marion East Community Forum and East Marion Baptist Church will present Neighborhood Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 635 Baldwin Ave. in Marion. Bring your family for some neighborhood Christmas fun. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with storytelling, and there will be children’s crafts for making a piñata. There will be Christmas cookie decorating, free refreshments, bonfire and roasted marshmallows, watching a Christmas movie and more.

Old Fort’s Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The lineup will start at 4 p.m. at Old Fort Elementary and the parade begins at 5 p.m. The procession will take place on Catawba Avenue and work its way onto Main Street.

Historic Carson House will have Christmas candlelight tours on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. The tours are by reservation only. Time slots are available between 5 and 7 p.m. each evening. This year, the tour will feature live music, refreshments, trained docents sharing local Christmas traditions and stories as you explore the lovely decorated 1793 home where McDowell County was formed. The cost is $5 for adults and children young than 12 are free. There is no charge for Carson House Society members. Historic Carson House is located at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For reservations, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will hold a Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery and studios at 78C Catawba Ave. in Old Fort. There will be hot chocolate, treats, art demos, music and making a tree ornament presentation.

The Mountain Gateway Museum will hold a Christmas open house and luminaries lighting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

CrossKids Christmas Party will happen from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Cross Memorial Baptist Church. Children ages fourth through fifth grade are invited to attend. Parents are asked to bring $6 to help with the cost of pizza and bring an ornament for the ornament exchange. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

Mr. MHS Behind Bars comedy show will be presented Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of East McDowell Middle School. The show is presented by the McDowell High School Student Council.