McDowell’s Christmas celebrations continue this week

This week, McDowell County has many more special events for the Christmas season.

The fun and inspirational events will last from today and continue into the weekend of Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18. The following is a listing of the known events happening in McDowell County. More information is available on their respective Websites and Facebook pages.

• Foothills Community Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” The last performance of this play will be presented at McDowell Technical Community College’s auditorium in Marion today, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history. This delightful comedy is adapted from the best-selling young adult book, and has become a holiday staple for groups across the United States. Tickets are $10 for this production.

• The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class in making bevel and wire snowflakes with instructor Catherine Bruggeman. The class will be taught today, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $28 for AGS members, $38 for non-members, plus $12 supply fee. Students will use bevels of their choice of glass beads and wire to create beautiful snowflakes. Students will clean, foil, flux and solder and then add wire or beads to enhance their work. To register, stop in at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, 78 Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

• McDowell County Democratic Party is hosting a Jingle Mingle on Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. Join MCDP to celebrate the season. Enjoy music, food and games and bring a friend. If inspired, bring a savory or sweet treat to share. MCDP will collect coats, hats and gloves as a way to give back to our community. Please bring items to help keep our neighbors warm during the cold winter months. For more information, visit us online www.mcdems.com

•CrossKids Christmas program will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Cross Memorial Baptist Church. The program will be in the church sanctuary as the CrossKids present “The Wonder of Christmas!” Please plan to bring a finger food and/or dessert to share in the fellowship hall after the program.

• McDowell 4-H and the MATCH program are holding a share the warmth coat drive from now until Thursday, Dec. 15. Items requested are coats, hats, scarves, blankets, hand and feet warmers, hot chocolate packets, gloves and socks. Drop items off at the N.C. Cooperative Extension–McDowell County Center, the second floor of the County Services Building, 60 East Court St. For more information or to sign your business up as a drop off location, please call Chad Ray or Heather Peek at 828-652-8104.

• Christmas Posada in Marion will take place Thursday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marion City Stage on North Main Street. Centro Unido Latino Americano is organizing a traditional Christmas Posada in downtown Marion. Bring your family and enjoy free pictures with Santa Claus, toys and treat bags for children, Christmas crafts, free Christmas punch and tamales for sale to raise money for CULA. There will be a raffle of a gift basket and more. This event is part of the 12 Days of Christmas events organized by the city of Marion.

• The Historic Homes of Marion Christmas Tour will take place Thursday, Dec. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m. and originating at Westmoreland Funeral Home chapel. The tour features five beautiful historic homes in Marion. You will travel by van to each site and be able to tour the homes and listen to the history of each house. The tour begins at Westmoreland Funeral Home Chapel promptly at 5:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Westmoreland. Tickets are $25 each and proceeds will be designated to special projects including the restoration of the 1768 Captain William Moore cabin. Make your reservations now by calling the Carson House (828-724-4948) or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com. Only 80 tickets are available, so don't delay reserving your spot.

• The Feisty Goldfish will present a “Naughty or Nice Christmas Karaoke Party” at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. It is located at 45 Depot St., Marion.

• The city of Marion and Marion Business Association will host the Christmas Fest Drawing and the first Ugly Sweater Contest on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at the City Stage on North Main Street. Between now through Friday, Dec. 16, individuals who shop in downtown Marion will have a chance to win one of several fabulous gift card prize packages, some valued at more than $250. For every $10 spent, individuals will receive a ticket at participating businesses that will be entered into the drawing. Winners must present with their ticket at the drawing on Friday, Dec. 16 to claim their prize. Before this year’s Christmas Fest Drawing, members of the public are encouraged to wear their tackiest Christmas sweater and participate in downtown’s inaugural Ugly Sweater Contest. Contestants will show off their tacky garb in front of spectators attending Christmas Fest. The winner will be determined by the person who gets the most cheers from the audience for their ugly Christmas sweater. Folks are asked to bring their A game and best ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win a cool trophy and $50 cash.

• Carolina Onstage will present the Carolina Christmas Show on Friday, Dec. 16; Saturday, Dec. 17; and Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Municipal Event Center at the Miller Complex. It is a family-friendly, Broadway-style musical theatre production featuring a live band, dance and comedy. This production features talented performers from western North Carolina presenting familiar holiday songs in a variety of styles, from pop, country, 1950s and 1960s, and blues to rock, musical theatre, and jazz. The show will be performed Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Municipal Event Center (29 Logan Street) in downtown Marion. Tickets are $15 to $25, general admission. Tickets by phone: 855-222-2849. The show is created, produced, directed and choreographed in Marion by Carolina Onstage, the husband and wife team of musical theatre veterans Mario & Lucinda Morin (former Radio City Rockette).

• Kids can have their pictures with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex at 29 N. Logan St. in Marion.

• Marion’s Ingenious Christmas will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ingenious Coffee Roasters on South Main Street. This is Marion's First Ingenious Christmas. Santa will be onsite as well as free candy, cookies and mini cinnamon rolls from Gogos Cinnamon Rolls.

• The Community Christmas Party will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Marion Depot. This event is held by the West Marion Community Forum. “Come out and celebrate the end of the year and all the work we as a community have done to make McDowell County a better more inclusive and safe place to live,” reads a Facebook post about the event.

• Denver & The Mile High Orchestra will present a big band Christmas concert at Nebo Crossing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets are $10 a person. Nebo Crossing is located at 263 Barnes Road in Marion.

• Local hip-hop artist Patrick “Duke” Hill will host a Christmas party and toy drive at Spillway Bridge & Co. from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The public is asked to bring toys, coats and canned goods to Spillway.

• Jumpin’ Around will have a Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be Jumpin’ Around’s first ever Christmas celebration. You can enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, special gifts for the kids, Balloon Goon for balloon animals, plus some snow flurries and lots of jumping. Santa will be there to see all of the kids at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex.

• The Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort will hold a holiday food drive for needy families in the community from now through Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 24 Water St., the museum will collect canned goods and other non-perishable food items in a bin on its front porch during regular business hours. The museum is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday. All donations will be given to the Foothills Food Hub in Marion for distribution. The food hub’s most needed items include whole wheat bread; rice; whole-grain cereals; nuts; olive oil; low-sodium or water-packed canned vegetables, poultry or seafood; dried beans, peas, and lentils; low-sodium 100% vegetable juices; canned fruits in 100% juice; shelf-stable milk, and canned evaporated milk.

• The First Baptist Church of Old Fort will present the play “The Best Christmas Present Ever” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. In the play, a family joins grandma for Christmas dinner and the family soon learns about her favorite Christmas gift ever. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the play.