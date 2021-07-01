McDowell’s businesses struggle to find employees

“It seems logical that there are some numbers of people that are choosing not to work because of the payments received from the government and that the payment encourages some people to not work,” said Abernathy. “A question that we have been researching is who and who is not in the workforce and why? We are estimating that there are over 2,000 people that are not in the workforce that could move into workforce if they were able or chose to do so.”

Most of the population who is not in the workforce should not be in the workforce such as the people who are in school or are disabled or retired.

“However, some are of a working age and could transition back into the workforce,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “Why are they not doing so? Again, researching this suggests that many people not in the workforce are taking care of children, or taking care of elderly parents or have issues with transportation. Substance abuse certainly keeps people out of the workforce. How can we encourage or incentivize people to enter the workforce?”

McDowell and many other counties in the state are facing this problem.

“A reason that this issue resonates with people is the large number of unfilled jobs,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “Help wanted signs are everywhere and there are a large number of job vacancies. Employers cannot find workers.”