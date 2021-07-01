McDowell’s businesses struggle to find employees

Everywhere you look, businesses, both large and small, are searching for employees but are having trouble getting people to come to work.
Here in McDowell County, the problem is getting more serious as business owners have to reduce their hours simply because there are not enough people to do the job.
At a recent Marion City Council meeting, Council Member Juanita Doggett raised this concern with other city officials.
“Our local businesses are suffering,” she said. “They cannot get help. It’s not just here. It’s all across the state.”
The situation applies to tiny “mom & pop” businesses, large and small industries and big chain stores and restaurants. Doggett said she knew of a local industry that needed to hire 10 employees and they just couldn’t be found.
Part of the problem, Doggett said, is the federal unemployment benefits that seem to encourage many people not to seek new jobs. These benefits took effect during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said at the City Council meeting that a letter should be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. General Assembly asking them to do something to end this in North Carolina so more people would have an incentive to go back to work. She added that some people need this benefit but something has to be done to help business owners get more workers.
Doggett raised this issue again at a recent joint meeting of the Marion City Council and the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. She asked if the county commissioners could also send a letter about this problem to state officials. They immediately said yes.
This letter has been sent by the city of Marion, McDowell County, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Business Association and the McDowell Economic Development Association. As of Friday, the town of Old Fort has not yet sent such a letter, said town officials.
The letter urges the state of North Carolina to take immediate action to end additional federal unemployment benefits.
“As I am sure you are aware, we have a workforce crisis in Marion and McDowell County and likely throughout the entire state and nation. Our businesses, both large and small, simply cannot find people willing to work and are being negatively affected as a result,” reads the letter from Commission Chairman Tony Brown.
“In McDowell County, many businesses have “Hiring Now” signs posted. This problem is affecting our largest industries as well as our small businesses.
“We believe the additional federal unemployment benefits were appropriate at one time early in the pandemic. However, that time has passed and we need to eliminate disincentives for employment and support our business and industry in North Carolina. We are concerned that many of our businesses will not survive or will continue to suffer, if action is not taken prior to the expiration of the additional federal benefits in September.
“McDowell County, as well as the city of Marion, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Economic Development Association and the Marion Business Association, ask that our state and federal leaders work together, regardless of political party, to show support for our businesses by ending the additional Federal unemployment benefits immediately. Those people currently not in the workforce can go back to work, as there are numerous jobs available, and everyone, including those currently on unemployment, our businesses and industries and the public as a whole, can benefit as a result.
“Thank you in advance for your time and consideration of this request to support our businesses and industries and the entire community.”
Similar letters have been sent by local officials to Gov. Cooper, N.C. Sen. Ralph Hise, N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Kevin Leonard, executive director, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.
The McDowell News talked with representatives from the local business community about the serious problem.
“Many businesses are looking for employees and having to be creative in filling positions,” said Freddie Killough, director of the Marion Business Association. “The situation is so dire that some businesses, especially restaurants, are cutting hours.”
She said there are different factors that are causing the problem.
“Some folks have moved to different industries,” said Killough. “The past year has been challenging for working mothers and some have opted to not to return to work life at this time. There are many factors impacting the current job market and everyone is feeling the effects.
“All of the local agencies are working together to help employers fill jobs and there are many job training opportunities available. Available job candidates have many options. So it’s a great time for job seekers.”
David Billstrom with Kitsbow in Old Fort said recently his company needed more sewers to make the cycling apparel products. He said Kitsbow has been in that state since March 2020 when the company pivoted to make face masks for COVID-19 protection.
“We hired, we have trained over 20 new sewers, but we still need more,” he said recently.
Kim Effler, director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, said the majority of local business members are relieved at Gov. Cooper’s relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandate.
“It’s a great sign that our business community can operate under more normal procedures and help them recover,” she said to The McDowell News.
But now they need employees to complete the recovery and there are factors such as unemployment benefits and others.
“We want our businesses to continue moving toward full capacity and the workforce gap we are experiencing has been a concern,” said Effler. “We recently sent out a survey to get a local perspective of this issue and will analyze results to continue to advocate on their behalf. We have expressed our support for a lessened stimulus and unemployment benefit with our legislators, but we’ve also impressed the need to address employee issues including child care.”
“We want to get people back to work and alleviate the burden on our local businesses,” Effler added. “Despite the employment issue, we found that our businesses are being proactive and using innovative ways to find workers and make adjustments.”
Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy said the MEDA board voted to join the city in advocating for the cessation of this payment.
McDowell’s unemployment rate for the month of April was 3.9%. This ranks McDowell around the 26th lowest in the state. In this region, only Avery and Yancey were lower. McDowell’s workforce number is 20,472 and therefore, less than half of the county’s population is in the workforce.
“A 1% increase or decrease in the rate is equal to 204 people and it is estimated that we have 807 people counted in the workforce that are not working,” said Abernathy.
He added most economists consider a jobless rate of between 4% and 5% to be a full employment situation so the question remains as to whether that unemployment benefit is that big of a factor.
“It seems logical that there are some numbers of people that are choosing not to work because of the payments received from the government and that the payment encourages some people to not work,” said Abernathy. “A question that we have been researching is who and who is not in the workforce and why? We are estimating that there are over 2,000 people that are not in the workforce that could move into workforce if they were able or chose to do so.”
Most of the population who is not in the workforce should not be in the workforce such as the people who are in school or are disabled or retired.
“However, some are of a working age and could transition back into the workforce,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “Why are they not doing so? Again, researching this suggests that many people not in the workforce are taking care of children, or taking care of elderly parents or have issues with transportation. Substance abuse certainly keeps people out of the workforce. How can we encourage or incentivize people to enter the workforce?”
McDowell and many other counties in the state are facing this problem.
“A reason that this issue resonates with people is the large number of unfilled jobs,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “Help wanted signs are everywhere and there are a large number of job vacancies. Employers cannot find workers.”