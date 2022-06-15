McDowell, rest of Southeast, in a heat wave. Another advisory in effect today until 8 p.m.

This week, McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina are experiencing a heat wave. And local health officials are urging folks to take precautions when they are out in the intense hot weather.

Another heat advisory was issued Wednesday until 8 p.m. as the heat index was supposed to reach as high as 107 degrees.

So what the heck is the heat index?

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the National Weather Service.

This has important considerations for the human body's comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature.

Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body's temperature. When the atmospheric moisture content (relative humidity) is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases.

In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, a heat advisory was issued for our region with index values of up to 108 degrees expected. The heat advisory was issued for northeast Georgia, upstate South Carolina and the foothills and northwest piedmont of North Carolina.

The hot weather is expected to continue this week, with a slight cool down for Saturday and Sunday, then back up into the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

McDowell Emergency Management issued a warning that the high temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Local residents are urged to take the following precautions:

• Drink plenty of fluids

• stay in an air-conditioned room,

• stay out of the sun

• check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. You should take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

People should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. They should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and it is happens you should call 911, according to a news release from McDowell Emergency Management.