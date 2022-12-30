McDowell residents share their resolutions for 2023

As McDowell County welcomes 2023, some local folks are following the tradition of making a resolution for the new year.

Resolutions are a long tradition in Europe and the Americas when a person resolves on Jan. 1 to continue their good and healthy practices and get rid of unhealthy or undesirable habits. They resolve to make positive changes throughout the new year.

Not everyone makes a New Year’s resolution. Many fear that they will resolve to do something and not be able to follow through with it. Others stick with the tradition.

The McDowell News reached out to six local residents and asked them about their resolutions for 2023.

Larry Boyce, community leader

I really don’t make New Year’s resolutions. I just promise myself that for this year I try to be a better person. To do my best to make a difference for my family, my church, and my community. And to inspire the next generation to always be the best you can be and dream big and follow those dreams.

Sherry McDowell Deel, co-owner of All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds

My New Year’s resolution is to not stress the small stuff. After a serious health scare, I realized things I used to consider a big deal really aren’t.

Beth Hall, Marion resident and former TV journalist

We were just talking about this the other day, how I really don’t make resolutions anymore, although one of the definitions of resolution is “decision,” so perhaps I qualify.

“I’m in my mid-50s now, and seeing life much differently. After losing a very dear friend to cancer in November, my husband and I are more determined than ever to live life to the fullest and make our best shot at fulfilling bucket list items.

2023 and beyond we plan to travel and check off a few items. The time is now.

In addition, I’d like to slow myself down and enjoy the moments longer…really savor them.

We hear it all the time, but at this point in my life I know it to be true: Life is short.

My late friend always signed off with “Cheers!” It was his signature. In his honor and to make it count for me, Cheers to 2023 and living life in full! Cheers to happiness and adventures.

Sharry Patton Mikell, owner of Bee Naturally by Sharry business

2022 was a rough year and reflecting back, I want 2023 to be much better. In reflection, I've always tried to make other people happy, but now realize that I AM the only one that can make me happy. (You've heard the saying, “choose to be happy”; well, I’m making some changes to make that more attainable.) I'm going to do some work on me. I’m dissolving my Bee Naturally by Sharry business (beeswax beauty products), to give some time back to myself. After nine years, I’ve decided that there are other interests I’d like to pursue. We’ll still have Mikell’s Farm Honey, as long as the bees are healthy and cooperating.

I have goals of getting my health in order; physically and mentally. Physically, I joined the YMCA and have a passion for pickle ball. Mentally, I’m trying to get organized and get rid of clutter; an organized home will ease stress and help my mental health. I'm also going to make FUN part of my goal. To say YES to more adventures and time exploring our beautiful outdoor surroundings. We are so fortunate to live in the most beautiful place on Earth. I’m also choosing QUALITY over QUANTITY; getting rid of things that don't matter and even being choosy with whom I give my time to. That is my 2023 goal/resolution; health, happiness and quality of life.

Myra Taylor Morgan, education administrator at McDowell County Schools

Here are my resolutions:

Spiritual - that everything I do in 2023 be unto God. My family life, personal, work...I do it as if I'm doing it for Him.

Personal - To make people feel seen, heard, loved, respected and cherished. I want to stop and really listen when I ask how are you doing. I want to notice gifts in people and celebrate those gifts with words of encouragement and praise.

I want to give "roses" to the living.

And finally I want to be like Motel 6 and leave the light on everywhere I go...be a light everywhere. This is what I want for 2023.

Daniel Rodriguez, co-owner of Burrito Bros. restaurant

This year, my family and I have pushed our business really hard. We’ve all put in countless hours on expanding and improving our restaurant, so hard that this year has flew by for us. So for 2023 my resolutions is to slow down, clock out more often, turn off phones and spend more time with my family. Burrito Bros. is my passion but my family is my world.