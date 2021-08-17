McDowell residents say they felt quake just north of Morganton

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake north of Morganton was felt in McDowell and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The earthquake, which hit about 6 kilometers north of Morganton, struck around 9:19 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

A map on the USGS website that logs reports from residents who felt the earthquake showed it was noticed by people in Nebo, Marion, Lenoir, Hickory and even some near Boone.

The USGS said on its website that smaller magnitude earthquakes are felt once or twice a year in the inland Carolinas.

Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said no reports of damage had come into the city about 30 minutes after the earthquake.

The McDowell News posted the story online and asked local residents if they felt any shaking.

In the Nebo community, Jacque Kelly, Penny Yerbey Williams and Betty Moore Blanks all responded that they did.

A reader only identified as Adrienne said the tremor reached North Cove.

“Felt it here in North Cove as a single fairly sharp jolt,” she wrote on The McDowell News website. “My husband and I looked at each other and said, ‘What was that? Earthquake, maybe?’ Looked at the USGS website and sure enough, there was the report on Morganton.”