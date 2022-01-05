McDowell residents qualify for help for damage caused by Tropical Storm Fred, flash flooding

McDowell County residents whose property was damaged during Tropical Storm Fred in August of last year and flash flooding that happened in October 2021 can apply for state grants and assistance.

The North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM) has opened a public website for homeowners to apply for grants or help with home repairs needed as a result of Tropical Storm Fred and the flash flooding. These grants and repair funds are available from $44 million in state money that are separate from federal FEMA grants and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

Those who received limited help from FEMA or your insurance company may still be eligible for state grants and assistance. Local and state officials can help residents of the following counties: Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga or Yancey, according to a news release.