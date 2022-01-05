McDowell residents qualify for help for damage caused by Tropical Storm Fred, flash flooding

McDowell County residents whose property was damaged during Tropical Storm Fred in August of last year and flash flooding that happened in October 2021 can apply for state grants and assistance.
The North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM) has opened a public website for homeowners to apply for grants or help with home repairs needed as a result of Tropical Storm Fred and the flash flooding. These grants and repair funds are available from $44 million in state money that are separate from federal FEMA grants and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.
Those who received limited help from FEMA or your insurance company may still be eligible for state grants and assistance. Local and state officials can help residents of the following counties: Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga or Yancey, according to a news release.
“Our office has worked tirelessly, along with local and state officials to ensure McDowell County was included in this recovery program,” Emergency Services Director William Kehler said. “Tropical Storm Fred along with the flash flood on Oct. 7 caused significant damage for numerous McDowell County citizens. As of today, a number of residents still have limited access to their property, due to their private bridge or crossing being severely damaged or destroyed. This program seeks to provide assistance to eligible residents to assist with repairs to their home, private bridge, and/or private crossing.”
This special one-time recovery program received funding during the state budget process and is not a program that is available after every disaster. The last time McDowell County saw a program similar to this was after Hurricane Frances in 2004, according to the news release.
McDowell residents who have questions or need assistance filing an application can call McDowell County Emergency Management at 828-652-3241.
In addition, applications can be completed online at tsfred.nc.gov, call 844-935-1744 or email TSFred@nc.gov.
Starting Monday, Jan. 10, state officials will also open a public intake center at the Haywood County Courthouse, where people can come in person and learn more about our recovery program. The courthouse is at 215 N. Main St., Waynesville, NC 28786.
The Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program (RRP) may provide assistance to:
• Repair, elevate, reconstruct or replace homes destroyed or damaged by Tropical Storm Fred (August 2021);
• Reimburse homeowners for eligible completed repairs;
• To assist landlords in repairing rental units; or
• Help repair or replacement of private roads or bridges damaged/destroyed by Tropical Storm Fred and the flash flood event on Oct. 7, 2021.
Home acquisitions or buyouts are not approved under the RRP program. State and county information will be available soon for those who prefer home buyouts. Homeowners are encouraged to apply to all available programs that may help, according to the news release.
Assistance is available even if funding was received from other sources including FEMA, SBA loans, private bank loans, or credit cards to repair your home, driveway or bridge.
Because of limited funding, state officials are initially limiting eligibility to households whose annual income is at or below $94,100 a year (see website for more income limitation details).
After you apply online or contact OSBM, the OSBM team will call you back to learn more about your property repair needs. They will also schedule a site visit of your damaged home or property. Your case information will then be reviewed for a final grant award determination, according to the news release