McDowell residents, businesses must list personal property with Tax Assessing Office

Jan. 1 is important to most people since it is the start of a new year, which can mean new opportunities and new challenges.

For McDowell County’s Tax Assessing Office, January is also significant due to several very important tax-related deadlines.

The North Carolina General Statutes, governing laws of local governments in the state, lay out several important listing periods for property owned by private individuals as well as businesses, according to a news release.

Private individuals are required to list their individual personal property (excluding motor vehicles and tagged trailers) located in McDowell County as of Jan. 1. Examples of personal property include singlewide mobile homes, boats, boat motors, jet skis, aircraft, plus untagged, multiyear plate, or permanent plate cars, trucks, motorcycles, utility trailers, boat trailers, campers, recreational vehicles and motor homes. Structures such as decks, porches, covers and additions associated with campers, RVs and motor homes are also assessed.

The Tax Assessing office will mail listing forms to individuals who listed personal property last year.

Residents may request a listing form by emailing personalproperty@mcdowellgov.com or contacting the Personal Property Listing Office at 828-652-0700, ext. 1322.

Another significant listing period in January is for businesses. Each McDowell County business owner is required to list their business personal property located in McDowell County as of Jan. 1 each year, according to the news release.

Listing forms will be sent to those business owners who listed their business last year. Business owners may download a listing form online at www.dornc.com or by emailing businesslisting@mcdowellgov.com or contacting the Business Listing Office at 828-652-0700, ext. 1305.

While owners of real property (such as land and homes) are not required to list their property every year, each property owner is required to notify the Tax Assessing office of any changes to the property such as additions or new buildings. Property changes should be reported to the Assessing Department by Tuesday, Jan. 31, by emailing assessing@mcdowellgov.com or contacting the Real Property Appraisal Office at 828-652-0700, ext. 1361 or 1363. Ownership of real property is determined as of Jan. 1 and transfer of ownership during the year does not relieve the seller of tax liability, according to McDowell Tax Assessing staff.

Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie said that property not properly listed with her office may result in a discovery penalty of 10%.

“We encourage anyone with questions about the listing period to contact our office before the Jan. 31 deadline,” added Wylie.