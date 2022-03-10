McDowell resident submits videos, pictures of strange glowing object in sky

A local resident has submitted videos to The McDowell News of what appear to show something strange in the night sky.
The resident, who asked to be called “Cassie,” submitted videos that feature a glowing unexplained object moving in the night sky at her home. She said they were made in early February.
“These were made behind my house out my back kitchen window,” said Cassie to The McDowell News. “It has happened on several different occurrences late at night.”
You can watch two of the videos on the Website for The McDowell News.
Cassie said she and her fiancé had cleared some trees off the bank behind the house a couple of weeks before and that allows them to see the horizon more clearly.
“I really am truly uncertain as to what they may be without looking like a conspiracy basket case,” she said.
Cassie said she lives on a private drive in McDowell County near Ashworth Road in the West Marion area.
“I moved here four years ago to live with my fiancé whose whole family lives in the neighborhood,” she said. “I have witnesses that have seen these occurrences as well. It's usually late at night to the early morning hours. My fiancé always changes the subject, which makes me believe maybe there’s something that they know that I don't. However I have been researching these type of occurrences for a while.”
In addition, Cassie said she has emailed an investigator with the Mutual UFO Network about these strange lights in the sky.
“There is something I found strange,” she said to The McDowell News. “I had mentioned to (the MUFON investigator) last week about an image that was on Google Maps satellite feed from a structure of a building about a mile from my home.”
Cassie said she had a screen shot of the “most unusual satellite image that was there.” Some of the Google Map photos have a glowing object flying over a drive in the Ashworth Road area. They also show a building.
Cassie told the Mutual UFO Network investigator about these photos. She emailed him her videos and the Google Maps pictures with the glowing object. He replied that there were no buildings on a different map of that same road and said he had no idea what the glowing object could be. He asked Cassie if it was near her home. She said it was and told the investigator that she felt more comfortable talking with him over the phone rather than by email.
“That's the last time he responded to my messages,” she said. “There was no more contact.”
Afterward, Cassie put the same road in her Google maps and the satellite image has been changed and the glowing object was not there.
“I am a very rational person especially when it comes to things like this,” she said to The McDowell News. “I try and rule out every logical reasoning. But this coincidence has me perplexed.
“I have no logical explanation for what I have seen and experienced. However, I can assure you the evidence I have presented and everything I have spoken of is true. And the very fact that MUFON dropped contact and updates were immediately made to the Google Maps satellite image tells me that there are things wanted to he kept from us. From who or what or why? That's the mystery I hope someone solves.”