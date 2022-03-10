McDowell resident submits videos, pictures of strange glowing object in sky

A local resident has submitted videos to The McDowell News of what appear to show something strange in the night sky.

The resident, who asked to be called “Cassie,” submitted videos that feature a glowing unexplained object moving in the night sky at her home. She said they were made in early February.

“These were made behind my house out my back kitchen window,” said Cassie to The McDowell News. “It has happened on several different occurrences late at night.”

You can watch two of the videos on the Website for The McDowell News.

Cassie said she and her fiancé had cleared some trees off the bank behind the house a couple of weeks before and that allows them to see the horizon more clearly.

“I really am truly uncertain as to what they may be without looking like a conspiracy basket case,” she said.

Cassie said she lives on a private drive in McDowell County near Ashworth Road in the West Marion area.