McDowell Republicans choose their candidates for commission, clerk of court, DA.

In the primary election, McDowell Republicans chose incumbents David Walker and Tony Brown and former Commissioner Lynn Greene as their top three candidates for County Commission.

Local GOP voters also chose incumbent Melissa Adams as their candidate for the clerk of Superior Court and incumbent Ted Bell as their pick for the office of District Attorney.

In addition, Randy Branton submitted enough signatures to be certified as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff of McDowell.

The following unofficial results are based on all 17 precincts in McDowell County reporting.

In the Republican primary for County Commission, Walker proved to be the top vote getter with 2,710 and Brown came in a second with 2,683. Former Commissioner Lynn Greene placed third with 2,053. These three Republicans will go on to face Democrat Phillip Price in the November election.

The other Republicans running for County Commission were incumbent Brenda Vaughn with 2,020 and challengers Mike Seay with 1,147 and Robert McCall with 1,025.

In the GOP primary for clerk of Superior Court, incumbent Melissa Adams easily won the party’s nomination with 3,357 while challenger Geneva “Jennie” Rhom got just 1,009.

Since no Democrat filed to run for the clerk of court, the GOP primary is the deciding election for this office.

Another high-profile race locally was the GOP primary for district attorney. Here in McDowell, incumbent Ted Bell won 3,028 while challenger Krinn Evans got 1,365. Across District 41 (both McDowell and Rutherford), Bell got 7,562 and Evans got 4,871.

Since no Democrat filed to run for DA, the GOP primary is the deciding election for this office.

Another race of local interest was the contest for District Court judge. Here in McDowell, incumbent Republican Ellen Shelley got 2,606 votes while challenger Anthony Morrow got 1,525 votes. Across District 29A, Shelley received 6,472 while Morrow garnered 5,034.

Since no Democrat filed to run for the judgeship, the GOP primary is the deciding election for this office.

Under state law, Branton or any other person wanting to run unaffiliated had to get 4% of the total number of registered voters as of the beginning of this year in order to become a candidate. The petition had to be submitted to the Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday and Branton delivered enough signatures.

“I would like to thank my wife who has worked together with me diligently on obtaining the required registered voters signatures and going above the required amount,” said Branton to The McDowell News in an online message. “I also want to thank the great citizens of our county who signed their names on my petition. The citizens have made clear they are wanting a change and I look forward to taking this campaign to the November election as McDowell County's first unaffiliated candidate for sheriff. I thank God for the opportunity he has given me to be in a position to bring much needed changes in our county and together we can Make McDowell Great Again!!!”

At the federal level, embattled incumbent Madison Cawthorn won McDowell County for a congressional seat, but challenger Chuck Edwards was ahead at 10:15 p.m. across the district, getting more than 30 percent of the vote. If that holds, Edwards would avoid a runoff.