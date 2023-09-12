Retail sales in McDowell County represent more than half a billion dollars of business for one year and are growing at a greater rate than the state average.

That is the report given by City Manager Bob Boyette at a recent meeting of the Marion City Council.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Boyette gave the council a report on the latest numbers for McDowell County’s retail sales. Marion’s businesses represent around 75% of the retail sales for the county.

Taxable retail sales in McDowell County for June, which actually represent May sales, were $49,070,526, a 5.68% increase over the same time period in 2021-22. For the same period, North Carolina’s retail sales grew by 4.75% in June over the prior year.

And for the entire 2022-23 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell County were a record total of $573,664,230, an increase of almost $32.6 million, or 6.02%, over fiscal year 2021-22. Taxable retail sales in North Carolina were up by 8.37% in 2022-23. McDowell County’s retail sales have grown faster than the state as a whole for 10 of the past 17 years, said Boyette.

Mayor Steve Little said the number of $573,664,230 for 2022-23 is “mind boggling.”

Boyette said he has compared McDowell’s number of retail sales with Burke’s and Marion’s number of retail sales with Morganton’s. Even though Burke and Morganton are twice as big as McDowell and Marion, respectively, the rates of retail growth are similar.

“Per capita, we are holding our own,” he said. “Our retail sales are similar.”

These increases are due in large to new retail businesses opening in Marion in recent years, economic development programs and incentives, particularly the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) Program, funded by the Marion Business Association, the city, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and other agencies.

The city of Marion, McDowell County, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Economic Development Association, McDowell Tourism Development Authority and the Marion Business Association all encourage the public to shop McDowell first and give local businesses a chance, according to previous stories by The McDowell News.

In a similar matter, McDowell County reported an unemployment rate for July that was lower than the statewide average and most surrounding counties.

With the latest figures, McDowell County still has a below average unemployment rate compared to the statewide rate. For the month of July, McDowell reported a 3.3% jobless rate compared to the statewide rate of 3.6%.

McDowell has the 30th lowest unemployment rate among all 100 counties, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The 3.3% rate for McDowell means 671 were considered unemployed in July out of a labor force of 20,355.

A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was 3.7% for July 2022.

Of the surrounding counties, Avery had 3% for July while Burke had 3.5%. Yancey reported 3.2% for that month while Mitchell reported 3.7% for July. Buncombe reported 2.7% while Rutherford reported 4.9%.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 39 of North Carolina’s counties in July 2023, increased in 27, and remained unchanged in 34. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.7% while Buncombe and Swain counties each had the lowest at 2.7%. Two of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases, two increased, and 11 remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2% while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9%. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6%, according to the news release from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 97 counties, increased in two, and remained unchanged in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns and, therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the news release.