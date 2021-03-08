McDowell reports 76th COVID-19-related death

The McDowell County Health Department reported the 76th COVID-19- related local death on Monday, the same day the Centers For Disease Control announced that Americans can visit with others in small indoor gatherings, without masks or social distancing, once they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“You can visit your grandparents if you have been vaccinated and they have been, too,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s leader.

In addition to the most recent death, the McDowell County Health Department said 18 additional McDowell County residents tested positive and have entered quarantine.

This brings the total number of positives to 4,779 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 40,542 tests conducted, 35,733 negative results and 30 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 101 individuals in quarantine, 4,602 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.9%. The state says 5% or less means the virus is under control.

McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered:

• First Doses: 7,456

• Second Doses: 4,371

• Total Doses administered: 11,827