McDowell reports 76th COVID-19-related death

The McDowell County Health Department reported the 76th COVID-19- related local death on Monday, the same day the Centers For Disease Control announced that Americans can visit with others in small indoor gatherings, without masks or social distancing, once they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“You can visit your grandparents if you have been vaccinated and they have been, too,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s leader.
In addition to the most recent death, the McDowell County Health Department said 18 additional McDowell County residents tested positive and have entered quarantine.
This brings the total number of positives to 4,779 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. There have been 40,542 tests conducted, 35,733 negative results and 30 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 101 individuals in quarantine, 4,602 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.9%. The state says 5% or less means the virus is under control.
McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered:
• First Doses: 7,456
• Second Doses: 4,371
• Total Doses administered: 11,827
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the waitlist by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those on the waitlist will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department, Wednesday, March 10, from 8:30-10 a.m.
While news about small gatherings was welcome, the CDC did say it is more complicated when vaccinated people mingle with unvaccinated people. Walensky said those who are vaccinated can safely join small gatherings if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for serious disease. Mitigation steps like masks or spending time outdoors remain necessary if vulnerable people are involved.
The announcement about the eagerly anticipated guidelines was made during a briefing by the White House task force on COVID-19.
“We are starting to turn a corner,” Walensky said.
More than 31 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 59 million have received at least one dose. President Biden has said there will be enough doses available by the middle of May to vaccinate every American adult.