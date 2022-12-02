McDowell reports 3.9% jobless rate for October

With the latest figures from October, McDowell County has an unemployment rate that is the same as the state’s average.

For the month of October, McDowell reported a 3.9% jobless rate, which is the same as the statewide average of 3.9%. McDowell’s rate rose slightly from 3.2% in September of this year.

That news came just ahead of a national report on Friday that employers across the country kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, according to The Associated Press.

The economy added around 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday.

"Last month's hiring amounted to a substantial increase," according to the AP report. "All year, as inflation has surged and the Fed has imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, America's labor market has defied skeptics, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month."

McDowell is placed in the middle of all 100 counties with the 46th lowest unemployment rate in North Carolina, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The 3.9% rate for McDowell means 763 were considered unemployed in October out of a labor force of 19,596.

A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was also 3.9% in October 2021.

Of the surrounding counties, Buncombe had a 3.2% unemployment rate for October. Avery had 3.4% for October while Burke had 3.8%. Yancey reported 3.7% for that month while Mitchell reported 4.5% for June. Rutherford reported a 5.4 rate for that month.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in October and decreased in one. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.5% while Orange County had the lowest at 3.1%. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.2% while Asheville, Durham-Chapel Hill, and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.3%, according to the news release.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 61 counties, increased in 30 counties, and remained unchanged in nine. Twelve of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, one increased, and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in October by 2,629 to 4,947,826, while those unemployed increased by 32,875 to 202,689. Since October 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 135,671, while those unemployed decreased 6,888, according to the latest report.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the news release.

Mountain Area Community Services has six job openings in Marion while Baxter Healthcare has nine job openings at the plant in North Cove, according to www.ncworks.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.