McDowell readies as remnants of Hurricane Ian predicted to hit our area

McDowell County continues to prepare for whatever the remnants of Hurricane Ian will bring to Western North Carolina.

According to most estimates, the heaviest rain will fall here on Saturday. Total amounts could top out at 8 inches.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

AccuWeather took a look at the weekend after Hurricane Ian pounded Florida, winds finally falling to a tropical storm level. The storm was expected go back out to sea, then turn again toward the coast.

"Tropical rainfall is forecast to impact more than half a dozen states into this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

Depending on how long the center of Ian is able to spin over the Atlantic, Ian may be able to regain significant wind intensity. AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting Ian to regain hurricane status and then swing back toward the U.S. on Friday.

A large swath from Georgia to Virginia is forecast to pick up at least 2-4 inches of rain from Ian spanning Friday through the weekend. A persistent stream of moisture off the warm Gulf Stream waters of the Atlantic Ocean will fuel even higher rainfall totals of 12-18 inches for coastal areas of Georgia and part of South Carolina.

"Another location that could experience higher rainfall totals compared to other parts of the Southeast is in the southern Appalachians. There, tropical moisture will be streaming up the mountains, which will cause enhanced rainfall," Travis said. A pocket of 4-8 inches of rain will fall, centered on western North Carolina, with the potential for similar rainfall to extend northeastward into parts of Virginia and West Virginia.

"Ian will slow down over the Southeast states, but as long as it maintains some forward speed, rainfall will be heavy but not over the top," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "However, if Ian stalls over the Southeast for a day or two, there is the potential for much heavier rainfall to fall over a broad area, including interior locations."