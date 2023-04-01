In an annual report on health, McDowell County ranks 48th out of 100 counties in North Carolina. Last year, McDowell ranked 46th.

In various categories, McDowell is at or above average compared to other counties across North Carolina.

The rankings, put together by the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are based on “more than 90 health-influencing factors such as housing, education, jobs and access to quality health care,” according to a Charlotte Observer story.

In the 2020, the county scored 64th out of the 100 counties in the state in terms of overall health outcomes. In 2019, McDowell was at 72nd place. McDowell has improved in nearly every category since that report.

"The county snapshots provide tools to help make sense of county-level data," the report says. "The snapshot data and these accompanying tools should be used to help understand what is happening in the community, what has happened over time, and for picking priorities and setting future goals."

Wake County ranks healthiest in North Carolina and Robeson County is the least healthy county, the report says.

Here are some of the key findings for McDowell:

-Health outcomes represent how healthy a county is right now, in terms of length of life but quality of life as well. McDowell is ranked in the higher middle range of counties in North Carolina (higher 50%-75%).

-Health factors represent those things we can modify to improve the length and quality of life for residents. McDowell is ranked in the higher middle range of counties in North Carolina (higher 50%-75%).

-In McDowell, the average life expectancy was 76.7 years, compared to 77.7 for the state and 78.5 for the nation.

-In McDowell County, 10% of adults were living with a diagnosis of diabetes, compared to 11% for the state and 9% for the nation.

McDowell ranked strong in preventable hospital stays, income equity and employment but needs improvement in adult smoking, obesity, medical insurance, the number of primary care physicians, high school completion and college enrollment, according to the report.

Here is how nearby counties ranked overall in health.

Avery -- 20th

Buncombe -- 21st

Burke -- 70th

Catawba -- 33rd

Mitchell -- 50th

Polk -- 14th

To view the interactive report online, visit www.countyhealthrankings.org.