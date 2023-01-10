McDowell property owners will soon get new values

The McDowell County Commissioners on Monday heard an update about the 2023 revaluation of all property in McDowell County.

Tim Cain, who is the consultant with this process, said the notices of the assessed values of properties in McDowell will be mailed out by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Property owners who object to the new values can ask for an informal appeal with the Tax Assessor’s Office. All appeals must be filed with the Tax Assessor’s Office within 30 days of the notice date.

If you disagree with the results of the informal appeal, you can file a formal appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review. The County Commission acts as that board. All requests for a formal appeal must be made in writing and on the proper form.

The first meeting of the Board of Equalization and Review must be held no earlier than the first Monday in April and no later than the first Monday in May. The actual times and dates will be advertised in The McDowell News.

Foundation Forward donation

During the citizen comment portion of the meeting, the commissioners heard from David Streater and Ron Lewis with Foundation Forward Inc. This is the organization in Burke County that donated the Charters of Freedom display at the courthouse lawn. This display features bronze replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Foundation Forward Inc. has donated similar displays to numerous counties in North Carolina and other states.

Now, Streater and Lewis donated to McDowell County a framed copy of what they called the Civil Rights Amendments. This framed document features the amendments to the Constitution that abolished slavery, guaranteed African-Americans the right to vote, guaranteed women the right to vote and abolished the poll tax. They asked county officials to put this document on display. Nothing was said at Monday’s meeting if this addition will be placed at the courthouse like the other bronze replicas.

In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:

• Presented a plaque in recognition of former Commissioner Brenda Vaughn and her years of service on the board.

• Heard updates about building projects. The county is planning to make improvements to the Services Building, which used to be called the County Administration Building. County staff and the architects have met with the N.C. Probation & Parole staff to determine what requirements they have for the available space in the building. County staff have worked over the last few weeks to prepare the old EMS station on South Garden Street for demolition. The station’s flagpole will be saved and set aside for possible future use. The parking lot on the other side of that street has been paved and striped. The architectural firm of Little & Associates will take a look at the DSS building and evaluate how it can be improved.

• Approved the engineering contract with the Asheville firm of McGill Associates for the design work on the Hoppy Tom Hollow Road water extension.

• Agreed to send a letter to Truist Bank stating their opposition to the planned closing of the Truist bank branch in Old Fort. Commissioners said they have heard from Old Fort residents and business owners who are concerned about the closing.

• Appointed Bob Brackett to the Agricultural Advisory Board. Sarah Brewer was named to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. County officials also agreed to meet with Old Fort officials on a regular basis.

• Talked about getting an appraisal of the former Foothills Pilot Plant, located off N.C. 226 South. The money made from the sale of that plant building that was built to process small meats like poultry would be used for a new or larger animal shelter, said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. The animal shelter is at capacity and state officials are urging the county to expand it. Commissioner Patrick Ellis said he would not support that and instead wants that money to go in the county’s general fund. He has previously stated that he would support the needs of homeless children over the needs of homeless animals.