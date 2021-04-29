McDowell Pregnancy Care Center will participate in Heartbeat of Hope

A huge opportunity is in store for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center.
The center has been chosen to participate in the Heartbeat of Hope radio campaign on Thursday, May 6. WMIT radio, known to most folks around here as 106.9 The Light, devotes one day a year to raise funds and awareness about pregnancy centers and how they are helping families in their community, according to a news release.
The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center is “a Christian, non-profit organization promoting the sanctity of life by offering help and hope to women, men and families facing unplanned pregnancies.” The services are free and confidential.
“WMIT only chooses seven pregnancy centers in their viewing area to spotlight during the campaign, and we are so excited for the opportunity to be one of them,” says Amy Dowdle.
Dowdle worked alongside of Denise McCormick, director of McDowell Pregnancy Care Center, to apply for the opportunity.
“After years of listening to Heartbeat of Hope on the air, we are so grateful to be one of their featured centers this year,” said McCormick.
Heartbeat of Hope is an all-day radio event where listeners hear true stories about how pregnancy centers have stepped up to extend help and hope to families in their community. During the radio campaign, listeners often call in with stories of their own or call in to make one-time donations that will be passed along to the pregnancy center of their choice, according to a news release.
“The main goal of this event is to obtain much-needed financial support for centers like ours, so we can continue to offer free and confidential services to those who need our help,” said McCormick. “We are like family to the clients we work with ... whether we’re providing mothers-to-be a first glimpse of their unborn baby through ultrasound, helping clients find jobs, child care or housing, or working alongside them teaching them to be the best parents they can be loving families is what we do best.”
Dowdle encourages the community to join with them in listening to WMIT 106.9 FM radio on Thursday, May 6.
“Mark your calendars and plan to listen if you can because I guarantee you will be blessed,” she added.