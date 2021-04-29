McDowell Pregnancy Care Center will participate in Heartbeat of Hope

A huge opportunity is in store for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center.

The center has been chosen to participate in the Heartbeat of Hope radio campaign on Thursday, May 6. WMIT radio, known to most folks around here as 106.9 The Light, devotes one day a year to raise funds and awareness about pregnancy centers and how they are helping families in their community, according to a news release.

The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center is “a Christian, non-profit organization promoting the sanctity of life by offering help and hope to women, men and families facing unplanned pregnancies.” The services are free and confidential.

“WMIT only chooses seven pregnancy centers in their viewing area to spotlight during the campaign, and we are so excited for the opportunity to be one of them,” says Amy Dowdle.

Dowdle worked alongside of Denise McCormick, director of McDowell Pregnancy Care Center, to apply for the opportunity.

“After years of listening to Heartbeat of Hope on the air, we are so grateful to be one of their featured centers this year,” said McCormick.