The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center has been chosen to participate in the Heartbeat of Hope radio campaign on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12.

WMIT radio, known to most folks around here as 106.9 The Light, donates air time on these days to help raise funds and awareness about pregnancy centers and how they are helping families in their community, according to a news release.

“WMIT chose 17 centers in their entire viewing area to spotlight during the radio campaign, so we were very excited to hear that we are one of them,” says Amy Dowdle, administrative assistant at MPCC.

During the on-air campaign, listeners will hear testimonies from families whose lives have been impacted by an unplanned pregnancy. Many of these moms and dads ended up choosing life after visiting their local pregnancy center and finding hope. Listeners often call in with stories of their own or call to make donations that will be passed along to the 17 pregnancy centers, according to the news release.

“For the past few years, Denise and I have worked the phone lines during the event,” said Dowdle. “Some listeners call in ecstatic about a new grandbaby, wanting to make a donation in their honor, and we celebrate with them ... But the very next caller might be in tears, heartbroken about a prior abortion that has haunted them for years and you find yourself at a loss for words. It’s a really, powerful, emotional day.”

This will be the sixth year in a row The Light FM has sponsored Heartbeat of Hope. Funds raised are passed along to the featured pregnancy centers to help them continue to provide free ultrasounds and support for expecting mothers, some of whom may be considering an abortion.

Donations raised through this event have provided almost 9,000 ultrasounds to numerous pregnancy centers throughout their listening area.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen for this opportunity,” said Denise McCormick, director of MPCC. “We love working alongside moms and dads on a daily basis. Parents come to us for many different things, whether it’s showing them life with a glimpse of their unborn baby through ultrasound, providing classes that will empower them to be good parents, helping with baby items, and giving information on community resources such as OB providers, child care, food, housing, etc. Loving families is what we do best.”

The staff of MPCC said they wish to thank WMIT radio for their commitment to help protect and promote the value of LIFE. McCormick said she “encourages everyone in the community to join with us in listening to 106.9 The Light radio on May 11-12 and you will surely be blessed.”