For 20 years, McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC) has been offering help and hope to local families, with special focus on those facing unplanned pregnancies.

Records show the original founding board members as the Rev. Gary Webb (chairman), the Rev. Phil Murdock (vice chairman), Lib Wright (secretary), Kay Silvers, Rep. Mitch Gillespie, the Rev. Sonny Reeves, Pam King, the Rev. Darren Hamby, the Rev. John Baker and Tammy Walls (director), according to a news release.

In an email to local pastors back in 2002, Gary Webb, founding chairman of the board, made this statement, “Over the past several months, a steering committee has been looking at the feasibility of providing a crisis pregnancy center for McDowell County. There is a tremendous need in providing support to women who need to know the truth about abortion and choose life for their baby.”

Months later, the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center was established.

“We are so thankful that God brought their vision to life!” says Denise McCormick, director of MPCC for the last 11 years. Kay Silvers was one of those original founders. She remembers when “we first started out in the little one-room office space on the five lane with a part-time, volunteer director and a few dedicated volunteers … and now, 20 years later, the center occupies a multi-suite building on Main Street with eight employees and 13 volunteers.”

The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center has grown by leaps and bounds since first opening their doors back in 2003, according to the news release.

“From serving a couple of clients a month, to having a full schedule almost every day” says Amy Dowdle, administrative assistant. “In fact, last year (2022) was our busiest year ever.”

McCormick adds, “This kind of expansion and growth would not have been possible without the support of so many churches, businesses and individuals throughout these past 20 years. We are thankful to have such a loving community that has joined hands and hearts with us to help care for moms, dads, and their children … we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Longtime Chairman of the Board John McKinney, closes by saying “I’ve been here to witness God’s hand on this ministry. He continues to bless us and open new doors where we can serve those in need … and every time we have stepped out in faith, without fail, God has always taken care of us. I often wonder — what door will He open next? But I also know that He will equip us for the next challenge, so I’m never really afraid of what that next challenge will be.”

Besides free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds performed by trained medical professionals, MPCC also offers numerous classes such as parenting and co-parenting, prenatal, newborn care and infant CPR, life-skills, and much more. All of their services are free and confidential, according to the news release.

For more information about MPCC and their services, visit www.mpccnc.org.