McDowell placed under three tornado warnings Wednesday night. No damage to confirm touchdown

McDowell County was placed under a total of three tornado warnings Wednesday night but as of Thursday morning there were no confirmed touchdowns.

During the storms Wednesday night, three tornado warnings for McDowell and other nearby counties were issued by the National Weather Service. The first warning occurred at 7:44 p.m. for a storm seven miles northeast of Marion near Lake James. The second and third tornado warnings occurred shortly after 10 p.m. for storms in southeastern McDowell County near Dysartsville, according to EMS Director William Kehler.

“Fortunately, McDowell County 911 did not receive any reports of damage in these areas or any information to confirm a touchdown,” said Kehler on Thursday morning. “The tornado warnings were issued after radar indicated rotation within the storms.”

Overall, the storms on Wednesday dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain across McDowell County with some minor flooding reported in the northern part of the county. Several reports of downed trees and power lines were received with power being knocked out to approximately 700 residents in the West Marion and Nix Creek areas.

No injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of the storms, according to Kehler.