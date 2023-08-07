The National Weather Service in Greenville, S.C. has issued a tornado watch for McDowell County and surrounding areas until 9 p.m. tonight.

The watch is in effect for Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Rowan in the Piedmont and Burke, Caldwell and McDowell in western North Carolina. This includes the cities of Advance, Ashford, Bethlehem, Dysartsville, Ellendale, Farmington, Fero, Fork Church, Glenwood, Granite Falls, Hickory, Hiddenite, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Marion, Millersville, Mocksville, Mooresville, Morganton, Nebo, Newton, Patterson, Pleasant Grove, Salisbury, Sawmills, St. Stephens, Statesville, Stony Point, Sugar Hill, Taylorsville and Valdese, according to a news release.

Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. In addition to the tornado watch, some of these storms are likely to produce areas of damaging winds, the NWS said. Any storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, gusty winds, and frequent cloud- to-ground lightning.

Southwest winds of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph are expected. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the NWS said.

The storms are expect to clear by around 10 p.m. tonight and cloudy conditions will gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the internet for more information about the storm.

Tuesday will begin with patchy fog before 9 a.m. followed by mostly sunny skies with a high near 85 with winds at 5 to 9 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62 and a northwest wind of 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 87 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly after midnight, with a low around 66, the NWS said.

The chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm will return Thursday after 9 a.m. with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. The chance of showers and storms will continue through 9 p.m., then changing to showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Residents are urged to call 911 for an emergency and 828-652-3241 for non-emergencies. You can also TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP MCDOWELLEM followed by your message, to 888777.