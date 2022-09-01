McDowell one of 69 counties in NC to get grant money for Internet access

Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week that nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 counties in North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed Internet thanks to more than $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants.

McDowell is one of those 69 counties that will benefit from this grant funding. Spectrum Southeast, LLC, a part of Charter Communications, is the service provider for McDowell that will benefit from this grant money for internet access.

What is not known is the amount coming to McDowell County and how soon it will be used to connect Spectrum customers. More details and specific information are expected to be released next week, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

This is the state’s largest round of GREAT grant awards to date. With this announcement, more than $260 million in GREAT grants have been awarded to providers since July 2022. Additional grants are expected to be announced this fall, according to a news release.

“High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another,” said Cooper. “Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world.”

The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) Broadband Infrastructure Office, part of the Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, awarded GREAT grants to expand broadband infrastructure Internet service providers that will serve 69 counties.

“We are excited to be awarding this unprecedented amount of funding to bring high-speed internet access to such a large number of residents and businesses across the state,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver. “These funds will go a long way in closing the digital divide by bringing equitable access to both rural and urban communities.”

The governor made the funding announcement Wednesday at the Mebane Public Library alongside NCDIT Deputy Secretary for Broadband and Digital Equity Nate Denny and Lumos CEO Brian Stading. Lumos, a provider of 100% fiber optic Internet, will be receiving more than $7 million in GREAT grants to serve more than 2,600 households and businesses in Alamance and Randolph counties. At the event, the governor observed a fiber splicing demonstration by Lumos officials.

The GREAT grant program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that may partner with individual counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the state. The GREAT grant awards are in addition to the $23.4 million awarded on July 18 and the $30.8 million awarded on Aug. 1 of the $350 million total funding for this round, according to the news release.

As part of the GREAT grant eligibility requirements, all internet service provider applicants must be participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.

NCDIT received 305 applications for this round of GREAT grants, and internet service providers proposed to serve more than 487,000 North Carolina homes and businesses. Applications were scored based on the number of households and businesses they propose to serve, the average cost to serve those locations, and the speeds offered. Applicants must agree to provide high-speed service, defined as a minimum of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload, scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before Dec. 31, 2026. All awards are contingent on final executed grant agreements with broadband provider partners.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, visit www.ncbroadband.gov.

Learn more about the ACP and $30 per month reliable, high-speed internet packages offered by internet service providers at getinternet.gov.