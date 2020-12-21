McDowell NJROTC travels to Fort Mill competition

The McDowell High NJROTC marksmanship team recently traveled to Fort Mill High School for a dual competition.

The “A” team of Owen Cook, Morgan Revis, Hunter Clark and Joshua Scholven won the match with a season-high score of 2103.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Team captain Owen Cook said, “Although none of us shot our personal best, as a team we all shot well. This year we have each been inconsistent. Our recent practices have become focused so hopefully this is a sign that effort is paying off.”

The “B” team of Calvin Jones, Brianna Drajem, Savannah Ball, and Joseph Cornejo finished in 3rd place with a score of 1830.

First-year shooter Christopher Watkins competed as a solo shooter and fired his best personal score of 439.

Cadet Scholven said, “Four of the five first year shooters set personal records. This was a good match for them to gain some experience so some are ready to replace graduating seniors.”