McDowell NJROTC travels to Fort Mill competition
  • Updated
NJROTC Fort Mill.jpg

Members of the McDowell High NJROTC marksmanship team recently participated in a dual competition at Fort Mill High School. The A team won the match, while the B team finished in third.

 SUBMITTED

The McDowell High NJROTC marksmanship team recently traveled to Fort Mill High School for a dual competition.

The “A” team of Owen Cook, Morgan Revis, Hunter Clark and Joshua Scholven won the match with a season-high score of 2103.

Team captain Owen Cook said, “Although none of us shot our personal best, as a team we all shot well. This year we have each been inconsistent. Our recent practices have become focused so hopefully this is a sign that effort is paying off.”

The “B” team of Calvin Jones, Brianna Drajem, Savannah Ball, and Joseph Cornejo finished in 3rd place with a score of 1830.

First-year shooter Christopher Watkins competed as a solo shooter and fired his best personal score of 439.

Cadet Scholven said, “Four of the five first year shooters set personal records. This was a good match for them to gain some experience so some are ready to replace graduating seniors.”

