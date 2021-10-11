McDowell News reader photo: Jon-River Cable finds a prize in Poppaw's garden.

Support Local Journalism
Jon-River Cable shows off this gourd from his Poppaw's garden. He was very proud, said Bethany Cable, who snapped the photo and sent it in. You too can contribute photos by visiting mcdowellnews.com. And you can subscribe online for as little as $1 for six months with this special offer. You'll get full access to the website, online exclusives, games and more.
