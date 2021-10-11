 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell News reader photo: Jon-River Cable finds a prize in Poppaw's garden.
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

McDowell News reader photo: Jon-River Cable finds a prize in Poppaw's garden.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jon-River Cable shows off this gourd from his Poppaw's garden. He was very proud, said Bethany Cable, who snapped the photo and sent it in. You too can contribute photos by visiting mcdowellnews.com. And you can subscribe online for as little as $1 for six months with this special offer. You'll get full access to the website, online exclusives, games and more.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Taliban reach deal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gossett-Laughridge wedding
Local News

Gossett-Laughridge wedding

Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics