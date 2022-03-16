McDowell News’ Mike Conley honored as Marion’s Main Street Champion for 2021

McDowell News multi-media journalist Mike Conley is Marion’s Main Street Champion for 2021.
Conley and 32 other North Carolina Main Street Champions were recognized for their commitment to downtown revitalization and strong communities in 2021 during a virtual recognition ceremony on Thursday, March 10. Including this year’s group of honorees, 837 Main Street Champions have been recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce since 2000, according to a news release.
“There are three common elements that are found in successful communities,” said Kenny Flowers, assistant secretary of Rural Economic Development at the N.C. Department of Commerce. “These elements are asset based economic development strategies, public and private partnerships, and local champions.”
“Main Street Champions are the key to success in downtown revitalization,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center at Commerce. “They possess courage to move downtown forward; they fight for positive change and do that with creativity and innovation; and they actively get things done, while staying focused on the downtown’s economic development strategies.”
Conley was selected by the Marion Business Association for this honor. On Tuesday, Conley was recognized by the Marion City Council and Mayor Steve Little presented him with a certificate and medallion as the Main Street Champion for 2021.
Emily Causey, the 2020 Main Street Champion, introduced him to council. A reporter with more than 30 years of experience, Conley has been a member of The McDowell News staff since August 1994 and he writes about local government and business news.
As Main Street Champion, he was recognized for his numerous feature stories about downtown businesses, bringing UNC-TV’s “North Carolina Weekend” show here and commenting about Marion’s business community as a regular contributor to the “More to the Story” program on public radio station WNCW 88.7 FM.
“Not only has Mike supported Marion countless times with the written word, he also lobbied PBS’s host Bob Garner to visit and showcase Marion on ‘North Carolina Weekend,’” said Causey to the City Council. “Whether it is a new retail business, a new restaurant, a new event, or a new pub Mike is there to create a feature article for that business.”
She said MBA board members described Conley as “... a consistent supporter of downtown businesses and is quick to use his platform to educate readers about local businesses, especially those that are new and could use the exposure.”
Another MBA board member said, “Mike goes over and beyond in his reporting of new businesses. He returns as a customer and promotes them personally. I always want Main Street Champion to be someone that contributes to all businesses in some way on Main Street.”
When he received news of the nomination, Conley said, “Working as a reporter at The McDowell News and especially writing about our downtown and our ‘Main Street Heroes’ (as I call them) has been a passion of mine. I consider these business owners friends of mine and I am always happy to support them. I consider Marion to be one extended family and we look out for each other. As a native son of Marion, I have been so proud and excited to see new development take place here and watch our city flourish over the past five or six years. Wherever I travel, if someone asks me where I am from, I always say Marion. If they don’t know anything about Marion, I am happy to tell them.”
These are a few of the many reasons the Marion Business Association is proud to recognize Conley as Marion’s 2021 Main Street Champion, said Causey.
On Tuesday, Conley thanked the Marion Business Association for nominating him and the City Council members for this recognition. He was joined by his wife Karin Conley.
McDowell News editor Scott Hollifield congratulated Conley on the honor.
“Mike takes great pride in promoting his hometown and, most importantly, writing fair and accurate stories,” Hollifield said. “The MBA made a great choice.”