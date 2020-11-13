McDowell native becomes Commander of the 130th MEB in Charlotte, NC.

A McDowell native whose military career saw him rise from the rank of private to colonel has achieved another milestone.
Col. Jerry Baird Jr., a 1987 graduate of McDowell high, took command of the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), in Charlotte on Oct. 1, the U.S. Army said on Friday.
The 130th MEB is the second largest brigade in the state and arguably the most diverse with its variety of war fighting and domestic response capabilities, having over 2,500 soldiers serving within its five battalions, across 25 counties.
To place this command into perspective, there are statistics that reflect across the Army less than 2% of commissioned officers achieve the rank of colonel, less than half of those will be selected for Brigade Command.
Brigade command is the pinnacle achievement for most senior commissioned officers.
Officers must meet many milestones in a career to be selected.
Colo. Baird has had a career filled with opportunities and achievements.
He began his military career in 1987, serving as a private in the Long Range Surveillance Detachment (ABN),7th Infantry Div. Fort Ord. California. As an enlisted soldier he served as both a Light and Mechanized Infantryman, Military Police, Tactical Communications Operator, Combat Medic, and Heavy Wheeled Vehicle Operator. Col. Baird has a bachelor of science degree from Mars Hill University and a ME in Instructional Design from North Carolina State University. He received his commission through the North Carolina Military Academy, Ft. Bragg in 1996.
Of note it is very rare for a soldier starting at the rank of private to achieve the rank of colonel, so rare mostly due to the time required by each position to be eligible for the next promotion, in the rarest of occasions officers are promoted below the zone, meaning prior to their required promotion date they are selected to promote above their peers. Col. Baird has been selected for a below the zone promotion, for every promotion he has achieved in his career to include his current rank, an unprecedented achievement.
Col. Baird has completed both the Combat Engineer and Military Police Officer Advance Courses, Combined Arms and Services Staff College, Command and General Staff College, Advanced Operations Course, the U.S Air Force War College and the Joint Combined Warfare School.
Most recently he completed the Harvard Kennedy School's program Leadership in Homeland Security and Crisis Management. Col. Baird has held numerous Senior Staff Officer positions to include Director of Joint Operations (J3), Director of Joint Personnel (J1); Director of the Human Resource Office; Director of Safety; and most recently he served as the Director of Joint Staff. COL Baird served at the national level on Joint Staff both at National Guard Bureau Headquarters and the Pentagon. There he served as the Law Enforcement Branch Chief (J332) and the Protection Division Chief (J34).
While at the Pentagon he was appointed as the first National Guard Provost Marshal, as a member of Special Staff charged with the protection for the Chief, GEN Frank Grass. Col. Baird currently serves as an active officer as the Director, North Carolina Counterdrug Task Force and also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Western Carolina University.
His most notable awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, five Meritorious Service Medals, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Army Staff Badge, Recruiting Badge, the Order of the Marechaussee Medal, the Moldovan Fraternity in Arms Medal and the prestigious Valley Forge Cross for Heroism. He is married to his wife of 24 years Leslie a Realtor for ERA in Marion.
They have two sons, Chase, 20, an Army ROTC Ranger Cadet at East Tennessee State University (ETSU). Seth, 18, a McDowell High School Senior and pending Army ROTC Cadet at ETSU.
Col. Baird will serve as the Brigade Commander for the 130th MEB for up to 24-36 months or until a qualified and selected senior officer is designated to take his place.
