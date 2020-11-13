McDowell native becomes Commander of the 130th MEB in Charlotte, NC.

Of note it is very rare for a soldier starting at the rank of private to achieve the rank of colonel, so rare mostly due to the time required by each position to be eligible for the next promotion, in the rarest of occasions officers are promoted below the zone, meaning prior to their required promotion date they are selected to promote above their peers. Col. Baird has been selected for a below the zone promotion, for every promotion he has achieved in his career to include his current rank, an unprecedented achievement.

Col. Baird has completed both the Combat Engineer and Military Police Officer Advance Courses, Combined Arms and Services Staff College, Command and General Staff College, Advanced Operations Course, the U.S Air Force War College and the Joint Combined Warfare School.

Most recently he completed the Harvard Kennedy School's program Leadership in Homeland Security and Crisis Management. Col. Baird has held numerous Senior Staff Officer positions to include Director of Joint Operations (J3), Director of Joint Personnel (J1); Director of the Human Resource Office; Director of Safety; and most recently he served as the Director of Joint Staff. COL Baird served at the national level on Joint Staff both at National Guard Bureau Headquarters and the Pentagon. There he served as the Law Enforcement Branch Chief (J332) and the Protection Division Chief (J34).