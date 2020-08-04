McDowell music teacher nominated among many for 2021 Music Educator Award

Of the 2,000 nominations submitted for the eighth annual 2021 Music Educator Award, McDowell High’s Jenny S. Lanier, an alumna of the Hayes School of Music of Appalachian State University is among 216 quarterfinalists nationally and 10 North Carolina music educators nominated for the award.
Kameron L. Radford, an alumnus of the College of Arts and Sciences another graduate from Appalachian State University is nominated as well.
The Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum, was established to recognize current educators in both public and private schools who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.
School of Music Dean James Douthit said, “Appalachian is extremely proud that these nominees have been recognized by the Grammys for the excellent music instruction they are bringing to their students.
“The Hayes School of Music contributes to all of the majors on the campus of Appalachian State University, and one of our most popular courses is a course in music education for teachers from other disciplines. We are proud to provide exceptional training in music education and opportunities to participate in music for our majors, as well as those pursuing other teaching certifications.”
“Beginning as a teacher’s college in its inception, Appalachian has created a culture set on building community engagement and high-quality professional education programs. We have also helped lay the foundation for a commitment to lifelong learning and excellence,” said Dr. Melba Spooner, dean of Appalachian’s Reich College of Education (RCOE).
All education majors at Appalachian, regardless of their specialization, are required to take core education courses through.
“Incorporating the fine arts, including music, in a student’s learning experience is key to developing and enriching the whole person,” Spooner added.
About Jenny S. Lanier
Lanier, who serves as director of bands at McDowell High School in Marion, said Appalachian will always hold a special place in her heart. “I was fortunate to study alongside peers who were amazing musicians and have now turned into amazing colleagues and friends,” she said.
She cited the instruction of the late Dr. William Gora, professor emeritus of music, as having a lasting impact on her career. “I continue to strive to be a better musician and teacher because of the lessons he taught me,” she said.
Prior to her appointment at McDowell High School, Lanier spent 10 years teaching at West McDowell Junior High School, where, during the 2011–12 school year, she was selected as the school’s Teacher of the Year. She served eight years on the Board of Directors of the Western North Carolina Bandmasters Association and has served as guest clinician for music camps and honor bands across North Carolina.
In 2013, she co-founded “Music Across the Miles,” an international program in which she traveled to Haiti to work with village bands.
Lanier said, if selected as the award winner, she plans to use the award’s monetary prize to help her students. “It’s the students who motivate me to do the absolute best job I can as a teacher every day,” she said.
She holds undergraduate degrees in music education and saxophone performance from Appalachian and a master’s degree in saxophone performance from the University of Georgia.
The Music Educator Award recipient, who will be recognized during Grammy Week in January 2021 and attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, will receive a $10,000 monetary prize in addition to the award. Additionally, nine award finalists will each receive a $1,000 prize, and 15 semifinalists, who will be announced in September, will each receive a $500 prize. The schools of the award winner, finalists and semifinalists will receive matching grants through the Grammy Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. An additional 91 legacy applicants — those who were nominated for the award in 2020 — are also be eligible to win the 2021 award.
