McDowell Mission Ministries’ Resale Center set to close before 2023. Workers lose jobs at holidays

Before the new year arrives, the North Main Resale Center in the Lady Marian Plaza will be no more.

Earlier this month, McDowell Mission Ministries, McDowell’s only homeless shelter, announced a “strategic partnership with community stakeholders in Burke County to expand and enhance our services across the two-county region.”

As a result, McDowell Mission Ministries announced it would also adopt the new name of Mission Ministries Alliance and have a new board representing both counties. As part of a new direction, the homeless ministry announced that the North Main Resale Center at the Lady Marian Plaza would “suspend operations” beginning Jan. 1, 2023. T

The news release stated that the center was not financially sustainable and operating at a net loss.

After that announcement, staff members of the Resale Center told The McDowell News they have worked hard to make this operation a success. They said it was making a profit.

Danny Laws wrote a letter to The McDowell News about the closing of the Resale Center and the “regretful expansion” with Burke County. He wrote he’s volunteered at the Mission since May 2020 and is a former board member who resigned over this issue on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

“First of all, McDowell Mission Ministries expanding into Burke County had the potential to be a beneficial move for all of this region, but this entire process, in my opinion, has been a nightmare,” he wrote.

In his letter, Laws questioned the notion of this being a partnership.

“How much money was put towards this expansion by Burke County as of December 8, 2022 when every staff member of the Resale store were told right before Christmas that they were being laid off because the store was losing money?” he wrote.

The Resale Center was located on State Street for years but it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new director, Sherry Pritchard, was given the task of opening a new location because the Mission planned to put a family shelter in the State Street site. A new location was found at the Lady Marian Plaza and it reopened under the name of North Main Resale, said Laws.

“A new business plan was proposed with the understanding that it would most likely take three to four years to become profitable,” he wrote. “That is the average estimation for a new business to recover all the startup expenses, grow and profit.

“However, the store has already hit profit, a full year before the earliest estimation. While I volunteered to help with this project, I watched the few employees and two dedicated volunteers work relentlessly, often 60-plus hours per week. The employees donated their time beyond 40 hours per week so they were not being paid. They did it because they believed in the mission and those it sought to aid. All this effort was done to offer McDowell County a better shopping experience by offering the best donated items as well as new goods purchased by the Mission to increase profits.”

Laws wrote the store continued to grow quarter by quarter.

“Indeed the entire mission grew and helped more people with new and innovative programs put into place by the Executive Director Arwen March and the two shelter directors,” he wrote. “It was an exciting privilege to be a part of this phenomenal growth. Watching my home county become a better place where those experiencing homelessness had an actual venue for real and practical help. Keep in mind; this was all accomplished during a global pandemic when no one was willing to volunteer except myself and a dedicated couple from Burke County who wanted to help make a difference in OUR county.”

A change came

In his letter, Laws wrote with the new board members from Burke County and the planned expansion, the situation changed at the Mission and the Resale Center.

“Everything, including the very atmosphere in each shelter, as well as the store immediately changed, and not in a positive way,” he wrote. “Arwen March, who had grown the Mission from a difficult position to the most successful in the entire state was approached by Burke County organizations who collectively wished for McDowell Mission Ministries to expand to Burke County to offer services.

“Folks in need from Burke County have always been aided here, so it made sense to make it official. That’s where it all began to go south. Rather than supporting the wonderful work of the Mission and celebrating the expansion, the newly expanded board became hostile and dishonest. Executive Director Arwen March became so overworked and stressed that she resigned in October of this year, leaving a plan for moving forward financially with an offer to provide continued support.”

Laws wrote that these plans have so far not been followed and March has still not been replaced. He added the previous announcement seems to be blaming the closing of the store on those running it. But the entire staff was informed in November how well the store was operating.

“But now it isn’t?” he wrote. “There’s something wrong with this picture. The folks working at the store have just lost their jobs right here before Christmas and yet they are still showing up each day and doing their best for a mission that has recently treated them, as well as their former director, abysmally.”

Laws also questioned the statement in the previous article: “The board is actively exploring options for liquidating existing merchandise.”

“No they aren’t,” he wrote. “The overworked store staff and I are doing that. Don’t take credit for what others are working hard to do. The recently laid off store staff are now shouldering the unfair blame for the store closing. Even so, they are diligently working very hard to liquidate the store and leave things as neatly as they have time to. They are doing this for an organization that just took away Christmas for some of their families. Three of those employees are disabled, one a Vietnam veteran.

“So, to the wonderful and loyal citizens of this county, just know that things are not always as presented. If you go into the store during these last remaining days, please be kind. The store staff does not deserve what was dished out to them.”

An ongoing debate

The future of McDowell Mission Ministries was first brought to the public when the McDowell County Commissioners decided in June to withdraw all county funding to the homeless ministry. Commissioner Chris Allison and other former board members expressed their concerns to The McDowell News about the new direction and they felt the focus should remain on McDowell’s homeless.

The McDowell News spoke with Amy Ward, the manager of the North Main Resale Center, on Friday of last week about the situation. She said Friday, Dec. 30 will be the last day for the center’s operation.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of upset people over the situation,” she said to The McDowell News.

Ward added that the staff members of the Resale Center have worked hard to make it a success.

“They deserve the recognition because they worked really, really hard,” she said. “My team is amazing. It’s because my team works hard.”

Ward said she’s from Avery County and commutes to Marion to work at the Resale Center while another employee drives here from Hickory. Other employees commute from Morganton.

“I have worked for non-profits before and there are reasons why I chose to work for the non-profits and that is because I cared about their missions. I believed in them,” said Ward to The McDowell.

She said this was a wonderful place to work with March and Sherry Pritchard, her immediate supervisor, at the helm of McDowell Mission Ministries.

“We had planned on shutting down for a couple of weeks now and we were going to redo the entire store,” said Ward.

Laws said to The McDowell News the Resale Center had made a profit since August of this year. “I was never told we were doing badly,” said Pritchard.

Now, all of that has changed.

Both Ward and Pritchard wanted to recognize their employees. They are Trish Laws, Audree Laws, Alex Moss, David “Pappy” Rhinehart and Levi Pritchard.

“It has come to my attention that by laying off all the store staff, the Board of Directors have now effectively removed the five oldest Mission employees, all of whom are in their late 40s or older,” said Pritchard to The McDowell News. “Two of those five employees are disabled. A total of seven employees have been laid off. This is very concerning and could be a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as the Age Discrimination Act. This is being reported to the proper agencies for investigation.”

She added the Mission Ministries Alliance Board of Directors is being reported to the Department of Labor “for retaliation since I received an admission that my employment was terminated early due to the fact that I reported the harassment and hostile work environment I and my staff suffered.”

“I do not regret making those reports on behalf of my former staff and myself. It was my duty to do so,” said Pritchard to The McDowell News. “It was my privilege to work with the most excellent people and therefore is my obligation to defend them against this level of board overreach, hostility, and harassment.”

She commended the staff at the Resale Center for their efforts.

“It’s very unsettling that board members who claim to be Christians would do this unnecessarily to such loyal and devoted employees right before Christmas, the celebrated birth of Christ,” said Pritchard to The McDowell News. “Unfortunately, this has taken a toll on all of us physically, emotionally and mentally.”