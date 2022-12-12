McDowell Mission Ministries announces partnership with Burke. Will close Resale Center in Marion

McDowell Mission Ministries announced Friday a partnership with community stakeholders in Burke County to expand and enhance its services across the two-county region.

As a result of this partnership, McDowell Mission Ministries is undergoing a reorganization, including adopting a new name: Mission Ministries Alliance, a new board configuration that is representative of both counties, and new structures and protocols to serve clients and the community, according to a news release.

According to the Community Foundation of Burke County’s Homeless Task Force Chair the Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, “This partnership bears tremendous potential, not just for citizens of Burke County, but for the entire region.”

Jolly is also vice chair of the Mission Ministries Alliance Board.

For many years, the McDowell Mission Ministries Resale Center has been a fixture in the community, serving as a bridge between the work of the organization and the wider community.

However, in recent months, it has become clear that the Resale Center is not financially sustainable and, instead of serving its original purpose of supporting the larger mission of the organization, it is currently operating at a net loss, according to the news release.

Therefore, the Mission Ministries Alliance board of directors has made the decision to suspend operations at the Resale Center, beginning Jan. 1.

“The Resale Center has been an important part of Mission Ministries Alliance for many years,” said Mission Ministries Alliance Board Chair Debora Workman, “but our first priority must always be serving our clients.”

The board is actively exploring options for liquidating existing merchandise.

Mission Ministries Alliance continues its vital work of meeting the needs of our unsheltered neighbors and addressing underlying factors that can leave people without shelter. In the past year, more than 230 individuals received services through the organization.

“As our needs continue to grow, your support is more important now than ever before,” reads the news release. “The Board of Directors expresses its profound thanks for your continued support.”

For more information, visit www.mcdowellmissionministries.org.