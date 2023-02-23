McDowell County will get $2.8 million to install waterlines and extend water service to residential communities in the Nebo area. In addition, both the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort will get a total of more than $900,000 for their water and sewer systems.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced $462.9 million in funding for 249 infrastructure projects in 80 communities statewide that will strengthen North Carolina’s drinking water, sewer and stormwater systems. As part of this announcement, the governor and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser toured water and wastewater treatment facilities in Davidson and Jackson counties, according to a news release.

One of the bigger projects getting this funding is a McDowell County government effort. McDowell County will receive $2,836,740 to install waterlines and approximately 107 new service connections. This will extend water service from the Nebo Water System to four residential communities in the Nebo East End Area, which are now served by community wells contaminated with coliforms.

“The commissioners have charged county staff with finding whatever grant funding is possible to expand the county-owned Nebo Water System,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten. “In addition to this announcement, additional work is planned throughout the Nebo community in the next several years. The commissioners have also directed staff to seek funding to expand public water to the area around West Marion Elementary. It is anticipated that additional grant announcements will be forthcoming.”

In addition, the city of Marion will get $400,000 for an asset and inventory assessment of its sewer system. The town of Old Fort will get $506,000 for an asset and inventory assessment of its water and sewer systems, according to the news release.

The $400,000 in state funding for the city of Marion’s sewer asset, inventory and assessment study will have several components. They are a study of the water and sewer rates, a system development fee study as well as a study to address inflow and infiltration in the three to six sewer basins with the most inflow and infiltration. There will also be an engineering assessment of needed work at the sewer treatment plant.

Information about how Old Fort will use its funding was not available as of deadline Thursday.

Aging and failing water systems are an obstacle for communities across North Carolina, preventing reliable access to clean drinking water and sewer services, and harming health, quality of life and economic development efforts. The state typically invests approximately $200 million per year upgrading systems, but thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion over two years supporting this critical infrastructure.

“Every single North Carolinian deserves clean drinking water, and aging water systems are a threat to the health and economies of too many of our communities,” said Cooper. “Thanks to investments initiated by the Biden administration, we can make a once in a generation transformation in rebuilding water infrastructure for towns and counties throughout our state.”

“Investing in water infrastructure provides communities with reliable, affordable access to clean water and the opportunity for future economic growth,” said Biser. “The amount of funding requested highlights the extensive need for infrastructure investment across North Carolina.”

Cooper and Biser announced the new round of funding at the Lexington Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. During the announcement, they highlighted $27.9 million in funding the city will receive to create a new dewatering facility that will provide sewer lines all across Davidson County.

In Jackson County, Cooper and Biser toured the Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority in Cullowhee. The Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority will receive $4,130,000 for a drinking water treatment plant clearwell and a high service pump replacement. The Tuckaseigee Water & Sewer Authority was created in 1992 and serves Jackson County and the towns of Dillsboro, Sylva and Webster.

“As the regional utility service provider, we are grateful for the State’s support of our wastewater treatment facility,” Tom Johnson, Lexington Water Resources Utility Director said. “These grant funds will allow us to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our infrastructure, safeguard environmental health, and support continued economic development growth in the central part of North Carolina.”

For this round of funding, Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) received 649 applications from 91 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, and reconsidered applications from spring 2022. In total, 734 applications were considered for funding, representing more than $3.5 billion. The awards are funded by a portion of $2.3 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, State Revolving Funds (including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds), and Community Development Block Grant funding.

A list of all projects funded statewide by town or county is available on the NCDEQ Website. An expanded summary of the projects with more detail on funding sources and types will be available next week, according to the news release.