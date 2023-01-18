McDowell man wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket

John Cannon of Marion tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Cannon bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259, according to a news release.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. One $3 million top prize and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped McDowell County build the new Old Fort Elementary School, according to the news release.

For details on other ways McDowell County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.