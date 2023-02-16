A McDowell County man collected $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot in the N.C. Education Lottery.

Daniel Maynard of Nebo tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot. Maynard purchased his lucky ticket using Online Play on the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the Oct. 18 drawing to win the jackpot, according to a news release.

Maynard arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,252.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, including the newly added Pick 3 and Pick 4, where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s Website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Today’s jackpot is $100,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped McDowell County build the new Old Fort Elementary School. For details on other ways McDowell County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section, according to the news release.