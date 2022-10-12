McDowell man sentenced for killing dog in DWI crash

A McDowell County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in the death of a beloved pet and driving while impaired in 2021.

Wayne Gilbert Lassiter of 112 Justice Road in Marion was sentenced to 20 to 33 months in prison for felony animal cruelty, plus 12 more months for driving while impaired. He was given this sentence after pleading guilty on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Ted Bell.

“Under the law, a person who has a prior DWI conviction can be charged with second degree murder if they kill someone while driving drunk again,” said Bell to The McDowell News. “We used that same argument in this case to charge felony animal cruelty for him killing the dog while driving drunk since he was previously convicted of a DWI.”

Early on the morning of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, William “Boo” Owensby was walking his dog Polly, a Shih Tzu, on his property along U.S. 70 West between Pleasant Gardens and Greenlee. It was 5:41 a.m.

Lassiter’s car came speeding around the curve at that time. The car traveled left of center and ran off the highway. It traveled across Owensby’s driveway and hit a mailbox and rocks used for landscaping before coming to a stop in a nearby stream, according to a previous story.

His car also struck Polly.

“She started walking back to me and basically the car came across the property and hit poor Polly,” said Owensby in 2021. “I picked her up and she died where she was at.”

Owensby said in 2021 he went down to the stream to see what happened to the man who killed his dog. “I made my way down to the car to check on the driver and asked if he was OK,” Owensby wrote previously on Facebook. “He replied with ‘I don’t know what happened’ and that he must have fallen asleep. He stated that he had been up all night from arguing with someone and that he had taken some medication.”

At that time, Lassiter, who was 54, was charged with driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving. The damage to his car was estimated at $20,000, according to a report by the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Owensby said in 2021 he wanted Lassiter to be charged with the death of his beloved pet.

“He should be held accountable,” he said in 2021 to The McDowell News.

In addition to driving while impaired charges, Lassiter has previous convictions for reckless driving, driving while license revoked, speeding, injury to property, larceny, breaking and entering, trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.