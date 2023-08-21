A McDowell County man was shot and killed in a confrontation with McDowell County deputies.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the Woodlawn community of northern McDowell about a subject making threats and in violation of an active domestic violence protective order, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

While deputies were speaking with the suspect, a struggle ensued and the suspect displayed a shotgun at deputies, according to the release. Deputies then shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct the shooting investigation, according to the news release.

“This was a terrible situation that our guys were placed in and forced to use deadly force,” said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan. “Our prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, N.C. State Highway Patrol, McDowell County EMS and McDowell County Emergency Management.

The sheriff’s office said it will not be releasing any further information at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. All further inquiries or information can be directed to the Western District office of the SBI, according to the news release.