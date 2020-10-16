McDowell man among State Highway Patrol's 23 new troopers

RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 23 new troopers at a graduation ceremony held for the 151st Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony culminated 33 weeks of dynamic training aimed at providing not only excellent law enforcement officers, but ambassadors for the state of North Carolina.

Ethan Biddix of McDowell County was among the graduates. He will begin his career in Tryon.

The closed ceremony was held at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium today in Raleigh. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Colonel Glenn M. McNeill Jr., the 27th commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“This group has overcome and persevered displaying a truly high level of character throughout their training,” said Colonel McNeill. “They will face many trials throughout their careers and of all the attributes they will need to succeed, this high level of character will most undoubtedly guide them through each of these trials.”