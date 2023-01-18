McDowell Local Food Advisory Council will oversee upcoming Tailgate Markets in Marion

During their first meeting of 2023, the members of the Marion City Council approved the continued operation of the Historic Marion Tailgate Market under the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC).

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council considered a memorandum of understanding between the Marion Business Association (MBA), the city and McDowell LFAC.

This agreement sets for the terms and understanding among all three parties to continue the Historic Marion Tailgate Market “as a community informed and supported farmers market, continuing to support farmers and provide an additional market for producers in the region.”

The McDowell LFAC will use the extensive farmer contacts acquired over the last few years to expand the farmer’s presence at the Market. In addition, through the extensive partnerships, the LFAC will engage community on how best to move forward in terms of dates and times, all the while continuing the long tradition of having a weekly farmers market that serves the community, according to the agreement.

This memorandum of understanding will:

* Shift the Market’s responsibilities from the MBA to the LFAC so that the MBA can focus on more on its economic development mission in Marion

* Ensure the Market’s current vendors are engaged in the process and encouraged to provide input for the next steps; and

* Continue to provide direct support of all local and regional farmers.

The city of Marion will continue to pay insurance and other expenses associated with the space where the tailgate market takes place. The LFAC has received the city of Marion’s rules and regulations for the Market and understands all rules, regulations, and policies. The city will retains ownership and control of the Market shelter and will reserve the right to hold other events at that location, according to the agreement.

This memorandum of understanding is for a three-year period from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025. It is at-will and may be modified by mutual consent of authorized officials from the MBA, the city and the LFAC, according to the agreement.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council recognized the major sponsors and contributors for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

This popular event is held by the Rotary Club of Marion in cooperation with the city of Marion. The other major sponsors and contributors are Mission Hospital McDowell, Morris Heating & Cooling, Joanne Howle Realty Brokered by EXP, Mountain Area Community Services, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Whitson Realty, McDowell Trails Association, First Bank, Flavors on Main, McDowell Technical Community College, Corpening Memorial YMCA, Turtle Laboratories, Carla Tompkins, Chuck Abernathy and Jim Williams.

Little presented certificates to the sponsors and contributors who were present for Tuesday’s meeting.

Little also presented a five-year pin to Council Member Ann Harkey for her five years of service on the council.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Heard a presentation from Brad Bradley with the Corpening Memorial YMCA. In the summer of 2022, our Youth Coordinator and other young volunteers participated in a community audit in collaboration with the YMCA. In the summer of 2022, the youth coordinator of Centro Unido Latino Americano along with other young volunteers engaged in a walk audit as a partnership with the Corpening YMCA. This walk audit consisted of young people walking through their communities and noticing what needs to be improved or changed as well as what is working well in those neighborhoods.

• Adopted an inclement weather policy for city employees.

• Announced that Tuesday’s meeting will likely be the last one held at the Marion City Hall. Until further notice, Marion City Council will hold its regular meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main St. in Marion. This is being done as city officials have some renovation work done at the City Hall while at the same time work on the transition to the new council chambers, which will be located at the former Fifth-Third bank building.

• Adjourned the meeting in memory of Eloise Randolph.