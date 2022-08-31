McDowell Local Food Advisory Council gets $1,000 grant

McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC) has received a $1,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

McDowell LFAC will use the gift to purchase food that will then be distributed to neighbors in need of food assistance in McDowell County via the Foothills Food Hub, according to a news release.

“We are so grateful to Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for this generous grant,” said Heather Edwards, executive director of McDowell LFAC. “The $1,000 will be used to purchase food for the folks in our community who are struggling with food insecurity. This food will go into the local pantries and be part of other food distributions that we host weekly. We appreciate Food Lion’s continued commitment to fight hunger, and we are proud to be partners with them in this work.”

The McDowell LFAC is a 501©3 nonprofit organization with a mission to enhance and promote community health by advocating for an equitable and economically viable local food system. One of the ways in which the LFAC works toward this end is through its flagship program, the Foothills Food Hub. The Food Hub serves between 500 to 700 households in McDowell County each month through its community food distribution sites and in partnership with McDowell Access to Care and Health through a food box delivery program. Funds from this gift will be used to purchase food which will be shared with the community via these avenues.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants, according to the news release.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.