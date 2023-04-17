The 2023 Marion Tailgate Market season will have a bit of new shine on it this year, thanks to local food access and farmer groups.

Started in 2007, the Marion Tailgate Market has remained a community staple in downtown Marion, offering farmers and vendors the opportunity to reach local customers easily.

This year, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council and Foothills Food Hub are managing and hosting vendors at Marion Tailgate Market. Longtime advocates of supporting local food systems while improving food access, both entities are working to improve the community’s relationship with local farmers while providing an advantageous opportunity for farmers to sell directly to customers.

McDowell LFAC and Foothills Food Hub have partnered with local farmers, existing Tailgate Market vendors, and community strategists to approach this season differently.

“My vision is to see rows and rows of beautiful vegetables and locally produced foods readily available for Marion residents to purchase. All because our local farmers have come together to make the Tailgate Market a success,” says McDowell LFAC Executive Director Heather Edwards.

The Tailgate Market will remain the neighborhood farmers market for local goods and produce, but new changes guided by McDowell LFAC and Foothills Food Hub are aimed to make the most of both the Market space, and retail opportunities for farmers.

“We’re expanding the available market and vendor table spots to give more farmers the opportunity to sell to the community,” Foothills Food Hub Manager Tim Pittman states. The increased table space will allow several more vendor spots to be available, both under the Tailgate pergola and open-air space, surrounding the market. Open spots are still available, and interested farmers can apply on the Foothills Food Hub website. Pittman believes expanding the available space will encourage farmers to participate more within their local community, while also reducing the amount of travel local produce goes through before hitting the tables of McDowell families.

“We’re encouraging as many food producers (farmers) as possible, but also accepting artisan crafters to apply,” says Edwards. She clarified that while they are accepting new applications, vendors from the 2022 season are grandfathered in. The new rates for selling at the Marion Tailgate Market are $50 for the entire season, with both days included. Edwards hopes the extra day and extended open hours will lure more local growers to apply.

The Marion Tailgate Market will open it’s 2023 season on Tuesday, May 2, from 3-6 p.m. and continue to run each Tuesday through June 30. A new change to the Tailgate Market includes opening the market on Saturdays, too. Starting May 5, the Tailgate Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through October.

About Marion Tailgate Market

Started in 2007 in downtown Marion;

Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion;

Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce and artisan crafts.

About Foothills Food Hub

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

Food pantry storage and packing;

Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

● Supporting farmers, pantries and those most in need in McDowell County;

● Parent organization of Foothills Food Hub;

● Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, community organizations and food-related organizations throughout McDowell;

Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.