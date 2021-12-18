McDowell kids pen their letters to Santa

Love,

Everly Thompson, 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is Reagan. I am 9 years old. This year for Christmas I would like a new phone case and some pop sockets with llamas on it. If you can’t get that I would like the growing up baby alive please. And thank you.

Your friend,

Reagan Revis, 4th Grade

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? Merry Christmas. I want a bike and a scooter. Ho, Ho, Ho. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Destiny Odems, 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? I am great. I have tride to be good this year. There are a few things I would like to have. Ba blades. I would like to have bocko gons and more beyblades with a marina. Merry Christmas Santa and Reindeers.

Love,

Luke Bradshaw, 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,