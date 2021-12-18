McDowell kids pen their letters to Santa

Judging by the amount of letters we forwarded to the North Pole, kids are looking forward to Santa’s visit. Enjoy the following. Spelling was left as is and we deciphered the names as best we could. Santa will have no trouble figuring it out because he has elf magic to help him. Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. For Christmas this year I would like a Jojo Siwa Music Box, fairy lights, baby dolls and sparkle Play Dough.
Zoe Wooten, age 8
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl all year, so please bring me a Maltese puppy and a lot of Baby Yoda stuff. I really want a puppy please and some Bluey stuff, some unicorn stuff and some Pokémon stuff. I will leave some milk and cookies out for you too. Love you Santa.
Love,
Mykayla McPeters
Dear Santa,
This is Kaidence and Waylon Stephens. Waylon wants a remote control truck. Me, Kaidence, wants a tablet/iPad and that is what we want. Have a good Christmas. We will put cookies and carrots out for you and your reindeer.
Kaidence and Waylon Stephens
Dear Santa,
I would love to have Scooby Doo anything, Mickey Mouse stuff, Trolls, boots, Baby Shark stuff, blanket, clothes, coloring stuff, movies, bath stuff and underwear, cause I’m learning to potty train, a dog, music stuff, bike, pig and hair bows.
Love,
Mia Lutz
Dear Santa,
My name is Seth Kaylor. I am 8 years old. I would like a robot that dances, Do It Yourself book, fire truck and Legos. There will be cookies and milk for you.
Thank you,
Seth.
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah. I am 5 years old. I would like to have a jet airplane, rescue truck, clothes, some pots and pans for my kitchen, a wolf blanket music for my tree. Most of all I want every child and their family to be warm and have food to eat.
Love,
Noah Honeycutt
Nebo
Dear Santa,
I want nerf guns, Legos and an art it. There will be cookies and mile for you.
Love,
Phoenix
Age 8
Dear Santa,
I want Dinosaurs, sharks and robots. My brother and I will have cookies and milk for you on the table.
Thank you,
Ryder
Age 4
Dear Santa,
My name is Jennings Kaylor. I am 4 years old. I would like a barbie doll, crayons and coloring books. My brother Jonas and I will leave you cookies and milk on the table.
Thank you,
Jennings
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonas Kaylor. I am 3 years old. I want a choo choo train, donuts and dump truck. I’ve been good. Don’t forget my sister. She’s really good to me.
Love,
Jonas
Dear Santa,
I want a mini brands set, a space barbie, spa barbie, American Girl doll accessories, real little lock and backpack, pop its, Barbie Dream Home with furniture, lots of Squishies and a Simple Dimple. I have been extra good this year. I love you Santa.
P.S. And I would like a fidget toy.
Love,
Olivia Stamper
Dear Santa,
I want solid black platform converse, a computer, plant stuff, science stuff, sewing fabric, a pet turtle, sword, spa kit, kids golf cart, a bell from your sleigh, wolf bank, Legos, $1000, shovel, nature stuff, make up, wolf dream catcher, Indian like purse. I will give you extra cookies and milk and carrots.
From,
Dradyn Hutchins
Dear Santa,
I’m Shirley Ann. I’m 6 years old. I would like baby dolls and little kitty things.
Thank you,
Shirley Ann
Dear Santa,
I would like Barbie Dolls and Legos. My sister and I have cookies and milk for you.
Thank you,
Aryan
Dear Santa,
I want a shirt with a rocket ship on it and a space Lego set.
Love,
Kara Hettenschuller
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like Pop Its, cooking stuff, motorcycles, airplanes, cars, monster trucks, a sword, the Monster Machine movie and animal toys. Can’t wait until Christmas. There will be milk and cookies for you.
Thanks,
Zolton Hutchins
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Power Ranger helmet and costume, a real motorcycle, a spiderman helmet and costume to fight bad guys. Maybe a little extra toys too like fidgets, Pop Its and Simple Dimples.
Thanks, Santa!
Love,
Barrett Teaster
Dear Santa,
I would like a 4 wheeler earrings, school shoes, baby doll and a new dress for church. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Emory Sumlin
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. Will you bring me Pop Its and a tablet for Christmas. I love American Girl dolls. I would like a toy kitchen and Candyland is my favorite toy. Christmas is my favorite holiday. I would like a lot of books for Christmas.
Love,
Sadie Crisp
Age 6
Nebo
Letters from Mrs. Frye’s Kindergarten Class at North Cove Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want power rangers. I need a jacket and shoes.
Love,
Diego
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a kid camera and a scooter. I need princess dresses and shoes.
Love,
Ada
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a PS5. I need PJs and a jacket.
Love,
Johon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a jump rope and puppet. I need puppies, PJs and a scarf.
Love,
Laphner
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a snow globe and claw machine. I need socks, shoes and warm gloves.
Love,
Robert
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a bike and scooter. I need a jacket, shoes and clothes.
Love,
Vhdira
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a scooter and a bicycle. I need rainbow sparkly dress and boots.
Love,
Melody
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch. I need shoes and gloves.
Love,
Kanine
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a play car and train. I need a dog night gown and slippers.
Love,
Lily
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a doggy and a scooter. I need a hat, scarf and gloves.
Love,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a puppy and dollhouse. I need a dress and jacket.
Love,
Aniyah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want toys and a ball. I need mittens and a blanket.
Love,
Brooklin
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want it to snow and toys. I need socks and a jacket.
Love,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a scooter and games. I need gloves and boots.
Love,
Ryker
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a pet lizard and basketball. I need socks and a jacket.
Love,
Holden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a doll house and dolls. I need shoes, underwear and socks.
Love,
Lilli
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a doll house and a cat. I need socks and shoes.
Love,
Loah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a puppy. I need shoes and socks.
Love,
Chad
Old Fort Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I want a power ranger toy from Santa.
Love,
Hunter, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of Barbie toys for Christmas.
Love,
Hermione, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a stove, a baby doll, food I can play with and plates.
Love,
Raelyn, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want animal squishy toys. They have to be able to stretch.
Love,
Jade, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a computer from Santa. I want Lego stuff too.
Love,
Adalie, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a fire dragon for Christmas.
Love,
Barrett, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a baby doll that goes potty, a Magic Mitzi, a toy Santa and a cup and spoon for my baby.
Love,
Kinsley, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a snowman and a unicorn.
Love,
Rose, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a hatchable and a motorcycle.
Love,
Addison, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn for Christmas.
Love,
Alessa, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a choo choo train and a dirt bike for Christmas.
Love,
Dalton, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a toy that sings.
Love,
Malachi, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a train from Santa.
Love,
Carter, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a hoverboard.
Love,
Colton, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch, new blocks, a race car and a toy that winds up and a robot.
Love,
Ellis, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a bend game for Christmas.
Love,
Zev, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a snowman from Santa.
Love,
Marco, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a Pegasos, window stickers and a kitty cat.
Love,
Nova, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll, a Santa hat, nail polish window stickers and high heels.
Love,
Cassidy, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a necklace that snaps together. I want jewels that stick and a new heart ring.
Love,
Breylee, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a robot, a T rex and a power ranger pterodactyl. A golden one.
Love,
Steven, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want green race cars from Santa. I want dinosaurs to play with too.
Love,
Gabriel, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a robot wolverine and a crash badicoot mask from Santa. I want the little mask with the grass on its head.
Love,
Esra, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want window stickers and a new dress and a doll house.
Love,
Mylah, PreK
Dear Santa,
I love Santa.
Love,
Jaxson, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want Santa and toys.
Love,
Josie, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dreamhouse, a Barbie dream campter, lots of barbies and LOL dolls.
Love,
Briley, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a hippopotamus, a dinosaur pillow, a marshmellow pillow and a fake dinosaur.
Love,
Cade, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a blue four wheeler, dirt bike toys and Mason to have a blue dirt bike to ride with me.
Love,
I’miere, PreK
West Marion Elementary School
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. How are you doing? I have been nice a lot to my friends. I would like to have a hero auto bot toy, hero bot action figure and a transformer. I have been good at school.
Love,
Dawson Tipton, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good. Can I please have a Bike and a Squishys and a bunch of Minibrands.
Your Friend,
Madeline Wasman, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a mini ball pit and American doll clothes. I want LOLs and barbies and barbie clothes and a lot of nintendo switch games.
Your Friend,
Hayden Pittman, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a bum ball machine, a phone, a vr headset, v bucks. Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Connor Tenge, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
Could I have a bum and LOL pop it? Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Aaliyah Rumfelt, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a kunputr for Christmas and a doll for me and my dad. I also want a phone. I want a basketball goal and a basketball.
Your Friend,
Maxton Honeycutt, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a gumball machine and to have a good time together with my family.
Your Friend,
Ryder Greene, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
Can I have a baby Duck and an iron and a box of Pokemon cards and a robot toy and my own little Christmas tree and a wood craft?
Your Friend,
Donovan Sierra, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
Please get me a go cart and a book. I would love to get a tv. Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Oliver Moretz, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I helped mom with the baby. And I want a book and doll. PS. I Love You.
Your Friend,
Serena Cable, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby and I want a baby home and I want a babey tablel. Okay.
Your Friend,
Cerenity Duncan, Second Grade
Dear Santa,
I want V Bucks and games. The games are Minecraft and Fortnite.
Your Friend,
Mason Johnson
Dear Santa,
I would love a Nintendo switch and a mp four player. I want air pods. A box of crayons, please. Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Lilly Revis
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is V bucks.
Your Friend,
Liam Osborne
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a John Deere tractor, with a horse trailer and a farm with chickens, pigs, horses and cows, and apples for the pigs.
Yours truly,
Koltin Crowder, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a Bingo toy, a Paw Patrol puzzle and some candy.
Yours truly,
Malorrie Dellinger, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: Mario Kart, BMX headquarters and a Huggie Wuggie.
Yours truly,
Braxton Frye, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a JoJo princess doll and my favorite dress and shoes.
Yours truly,
Sadie Ruiz, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a baby Yoda with a remote control, a baby Yoda pop it and some candy.
Yours truly,
Wyatt Dalton, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a wooden heart box with heart chocolates and a new water bottle.
Yours truly,
Luna Wright, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a race track with loops and cars to go fast on the track and candy.
Yours truly,
Daniel Romero-Ramirez, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a baseball bat and puppy.
Yours truly,
Lilah Pittman, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: some hot wheels and a big jumper.
Yours truly,
Maverick Smith, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a baseball and a soccer ball, a baby doll that goes to sleep and some play sand.
Yours truly,
Gabrielle Pridham, PreK
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: a SpongeBob toy and rainbow playdough, a Paw Patrol wash for Oreo and Reese. Some Doorables and some music toys.
Yours truly,
Raydin Duncan, PreK
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a fidget bin, a lot of fidgets, a puppy, a new bike breake.
Love,
Chloe Arrowood, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: Pokemon cards, more stuffed animals, lava lamp, apple watch, bunny huggy wuggy.
Love,
Mason Smith, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a big play house and a little couch for it and a dining room table with chairs and a play bed and a desk for my room. A gray desk with a gray chair and barbie doll that can bend.
Love,
Bree Brown, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: candy, toys.
Love,
Elijah Biddle, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: markers, dinosaur toys, fidgets, some treats in my stocking, pencils, cute erasers.
Love,
Adela Smith, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a big union stuffy animal and a pair ov union shoes.
Love,
Cristal Rosales-Vargas, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: toys, nintendo switch, candy, elf, v bucks, spiderman characters.
Love,
Eli Osborne, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a mario bros, minecraft, sonic, snow globes, elf on the shelf, roblox.
Love,
Rhylan Jacobs, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I was a good boy. Here is stuff I want. 2 v bucks and a red bike.
From,
Bennet Burnette, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? I am doing great. I have tried my best to be good this year. There are a few things I would love to have. Can I have a dart bike and a bike? Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Bentley McKinney, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How have you been? This is what I want. A beyblade set and a gator and a new lunch box. Thank you for Christmas.
Love,
Luke Worley, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: toy cards, v bucks, fortnite backpack, phone, robucks.
Love,
Josiah Mosteller, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: more hair brushes and for my mom to have what she wants.
Love,
Cooper Arrowood, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: phonecase (pink), blanket (pink), robux card, apple watch, new phone.
Love,
Maddie Loftis, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: x box, Pokemon, v bucks, markers and more Pokemon.
Love,
Coy Lee Howard, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: candy can, toy cards, pokemon cards, remote control car toys, nintendo switch, hair brushes, stuffed animals, lava lamp.
Love,
Grace Bradshaw, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: art supplies, new shoes. I want a toy for my cousin. She loves LOL toys.
Love,
Marlenie Juarez, 4th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have tried my best to be good. I would love to have a pomeranian and little small blue axolotl toy. Merry Christmas!
From,
Halen Lawing, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: makeup, pony, red wig, gumball machine, barbie dream camper. Write me a letter.
Love,
Sawyer Greene, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: Wrestling Mat, Ball machine, electric scooter, Grinch DVD, Lebron James clothes, a drink hat.
Love,
Cutter Greene, 6th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a Nintendo Switch, an electric scooter, a gum ball mashen, a sketch book, a apple cutter.
Love,
Maverick Greene, 4th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: fidget toys. I want an American girl doll. I want LOL and OMG dolls. I want candy. I want clothes. I want pajamas. Thank you. I want you to have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Molly Rayfield, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a dog toy.
Love,
Aleia Bullock, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: PC, iPad case and iPads, marker LED lite, mini fridge, water slide, makeup.
Love,
Haley Kuczynski, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: vector robot toy with everything and a hedgehog squishmellow, and a iphone 13 with the charger and also a robux cards of 20 dollars.
Love,
Renato Leon, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: minecraft and running games.
Love,
Abbie Hester, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a hoverboard, and a chromebook, too and sum school stuff to and sum fidgets.
Love,
Haleigh Blue, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: water paint markers so I can be an artist.
Love,
Aldyn Weeks, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: Posca markers, giant paper, puppy, big amoung us pop it, math book. Love you.
Love,
Isabella Perez, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: PS4 and XBox.
Love,
Daniel Garcia, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: Nintendo Switch, Chairs up!
Love,
Leland Bradley, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a remote control car.
Love,
Kolt Davis, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a fortnight gift card, figet toys, google play gift card, mechanical pencil.
Love,
Zeke Pupoh, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: toy Santa on sleigh with reindeers, nintendo switch lite, huggy wuggy, phone case, huggy wuggy note book.
Love,
Leo Aguirre, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: candy, v bucks, chairs.
Love,
Chase Hoyle, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: car race track, Fortnite coins, remote control car, jet pack, nintendo games, trampoline.
Love,
Brentley Penley, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a duck and a possum and a fox for my pupey to play with and a Pikachu toy. I was good to Mom and Dad.
Love,
Braxxon Pittman, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: a hoverboard, elf on the shelf, blue basketball, Guts the book, Smile the book, Sisters the book and a bicycle.
Love,
Colton Twitty, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: My Little Pony, Cristal empire castle, 2 real elf boy and girl, fidgets.
Love,
Haven Stanley, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: Thomas wooden track set, Hiro wooden train toy, Model train set with tender engine and rolling stack.
Love,
Nick Tackett, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I am wishing for: legos, boiled eggs, travel to different multiverses, fast foward time, walmart gift card, money, the power to draw, fast reflexes, nerf guns.
Love,
Tyson Nance, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
How aer you doing? I have been nice and naughty. I would like a purse and a princess kitchen and a princess water bottle.
Love,
Piper Barber, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? I am doing great. I have tried my best to be good this year. There are things I would love to have, and Merry Christmas. A green anaconda, Mega Godzilla, Black King Cobra, King Kong.
Love,
Samuel Ramirez, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have tried my best to be good. There are a few things I would love to have. Godzilla toy, gumball machine and mega Sonic toy.
Love,
Da’Shi Robinson, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? Santa, I have been good this year, and I want a fluffy dog and a new toy. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Cayden Lawing, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I love you. I want a dirt bike, a boat, a butterfly, remote and a train. Thank you.
Love,
Isaiah Ollis, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
What are you doing? I have been good. I want a Sonic toy, a bike and a bulldog. Thank you.
Love,
Hunter Mitchell, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re doing good. I know I am. I want the LOL BB boss, the Giant Gold Rainbow Corn. That’s it. Thanks. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Everly Thompson, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
Hello, my name is Reagan. I am 9 years old. This year for Christmas I would like a new phone case and some pop sockets with llamas on it. If you can’t get that I would like the growing up baby alive please. And thank you.
Your friend,
Reagan Revis, 4th Grade
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? Merry Christmas. I want a bike and a scooter. Ho, Ho, Ho. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Destiny Odems, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? I am great. I have tride to be good this year. There are a few things I would like to have. Ba blades. I would like to have bocko gons and more beyblades with a marina. Merry Christmas Santa and Reindeers.
Love,
Luke Bradshaw, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? I am doing great. I have tried my best to be good this year. There are a few things I want. I want LOL OMG dolls and a bully dog, please. And a Barbie doll that is a color reveal doll. A cat one and a dog one, too. I want a fourwhiller please. And lots of candy, please. And a phone. That is it. Thank you.
Love,
Sage McHone, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is to see my family in Michigan. I only see them in the summer. So it is hard for me. It is hard for thim. That is all I want for Christmas.
Love,
Thea Wrenn, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I whant slime and a puppy, and LOL;s. And my cat. And my birthday to be good. Love. Happiness. Family.
Love,
Priscila Medina, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I tried to be good this year. I want Cozmo and VR headset, slime, pop-its and scrunchys.
Love,
Daniela Sota, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I have been a good girl this year. I want mini brands, cheer stuff to practice with please. And also slime, fidgets, and pop its and My Life Stuff.
Love,
Allie Pearson, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I want LOLs, candy, mini brands, games, and also I will be sending another Christmas list at home. I would like more Barbie stuff, too.
Love,
Caroline Hollifield, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want 999 popits and fidites. I want an american girl doll. I want a bakry set. I want a teechtr set.
Love,
Brightly Flynn, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can you bring me a Lego Matdr truck?
Love,
Brayden Gardner, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want pop its. I want a table and I want 30000 American girl dolls. I leve chocolate mike and conkes. How are you?
Love,
Sadie Crisp, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I want some pop its for Christmas. I want some dolls. I have been good this year.
Love,
Alani Perez, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want to basketball. I want to make my family happy.
Love,
Jaylee Burnette, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can I have a fone and a vanadey? How are you and Rudolph?
Love,
Anna Kelly, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good for a year. I want LED lights. I want a Corvet. I want a monster truck. I love you, Santa!
Love, Oaklee Morgan, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I love you! I want a dog. I want an OMG doll. I want a big set of pop its.
Love,
Emma Walker, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want Pokemon. I want a toy dog.
Love,
Brendan Jones, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I won’t 3000 popets. And a bicke. And 200 dollars. And a x box. And a pupy.
Love,
Kyndal Evans, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a toy remote car. I want a toy barbie doll. I want a toy llama.
Love,
Sophia Pressley, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa! I want a guitar.
Love,
Miles Ogle, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
Here are a few things I am wishing for this Christmas: Octonauts ship and an octopus, spinning Bubble Gupplies
Yours truly,
Jacoby McKinney, PreK
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good little boy. I would like to have a motorcycle and a helmet. Thank you!
Love,
Turner Greene, PreK
Dear Santa,
I would really like a drone jet for Crismis. PS. Please no styrofoam. PS. And a ride in your sled, plese. And mabe a x box.
Love,
Tucker Greene, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a fake steam train.
Love,
Oliver Gomez, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: bicycle, santa toy, dinosaur t-rex, car, candy, trucks.
Love,
Jordan Stanley, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: car, dinosaur track, batman bad guy, police
Love,
Hagen Pittman, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: bike, barbie camper, barbie house, cheetahs, car, slap hand, Elsa.
Love,
Aubree Maple, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list:
Unicorn, Barbie house, Barbie camper, Slap hands.
Love,
Annistyn Patton, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: horse, clothes, toys, unicorn, trailer, dinosaur, candy.
Love,
Taya Harmon, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I want a Kedo Tresher X, Bockogon and Goojitzoo. I will leve cookies. I have ben good.
Love,
Isaac Mitchell, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: gingerbread toy, remote control dog, earth spinner, Ariel, American girl, reindeer, kitchen.
Love,
Everly Morgan, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: reindeer, Rainbow High dolls, squishy, candy.
Love,
Jewels Trull, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: dog, candy, puppy, boots, doll, shirt, coloring book.
Love,
Starr Bailey, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: jewerly, lamp, makeup, watch, unicorn.
Love,
Harper Crisp, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love a few gifts for Christmas . Here is my list: LOL dolls, toys, pop it, coffee maker, poopsie.
Love,
Kaliyah Mathes, Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would love an electric scooter, a bunch of Pokeymon. 2K22, space Jam socks, PS4, Lamar Jackson jerzy and a LaMelo ball jerzy.
Love,
Lucas Wasman, 5th Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a drone and a RC car and a RC boat, to. And I want a computer and a four wheeler.
From,
Liam Wasman, 4th Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of things I’m wishing for: Minecraft to be free, Santa Car, a swing, a house.
Love,
Briana Kirby, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop and a big American girl doll. And a pop it.
Love,
Myla Mills, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of things I’m wishing for: basketball, basketball goal, some golf stuff, new clothes, new shoes, phone, Hatchimals, Moana movie, and a tall doll.
Love,
Ariel Moody, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: nerf gun, bullets, rc boat, rc truck, robo dinosaur, and a monster truck.
Love,
Ayden McGinnis, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: toys, books, video games, not really anything specific.
Love,
Forrest Wise, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: a new bike, a new pair of basketball shoes, a Cam Newton jersey, and a new phone and a new ater bottle and some new golf balls and a new hoodie and a new game and Braves jersey.
Love
Dalton Crisp, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: a frog and a stuffed lion and tiger and a tiny box and flashlight and 1 magic marker that is the color of blue and a pencil and scissors.
Love,
Elly Whiteside, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: some elite toys and some wrestling figures. I like Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe and Kane from 1999. Thank you.
Love,
Hunter Gass, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: I want a new Minecraft game and a gaming computer and minecraft game for it, too.
Love,
Triton Duncan, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: an iPad, and a new basketball.
Love,
Elijah Gilmore, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for: a magic mixy, a box filled to the top with fidgets, the Pigeon book collection and something unexpected!
Love,
Eliza Freeman, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I want makeup for Christmas. Please and thank you.
Love,
Lexi Pridham, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like cars and trucks, please.
Love,
Jake Bailey, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like a toy.
Love,
Ruby Helms, 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like a toy dinosaur for Christmas.
Love,
Moises Ajqui-Toj, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like a dollhouse and a book for Christmas.
Love,
JoJo Straughan, 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like a stuffed animal for Christmas.
Love,
Natallie Magana Guardian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like a toy truck for Christmas.
Love,
Bryson Silvers
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I would like some magnets and a video game for Christmas.
Love,
Ethan Webb
Dear Santa,
I want a fire truck and construction trucks.
Love,
Sebastian Siren, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want some hearts and some chocolate. I want some candy.
Love,
Phoebe Ratsakongsky, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a castle. I want an ice road trucker. I want a tow truck. I want a monster truck.
Love,
Dakota Anderson, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman controller with a Spiderman with it. I want a Spiderman car. I want a monster truck. I want a new babydoll for my little sister.
Love,
Beckett Knowles, PreK
Dear Santa,
First, I want a real motorcycle that can go in mud. Then maybe some more Christmas clothes. Bring Milo some new toys.
Love,
Nolan Westall, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn toy and a Christmas tree. I also want a swimming boat.
Love,
Zahava Duncan, PreK
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a cow and a dog. I would also like a basketball.
Love,
Asher Moore, PreK
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a basketball goal and a boat. I have been very good.
Love,
Jagyr Moore, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want all the stuff that I said. I want this thing that you hang on your door and you do numbers and get in your room.
Love,
Annalise Freeman, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a friend for Leon, so he will be happy all night. Please bring a little puzzle for Baylor and a few little things that Baylor can play with called pegs.
Love,
Bennett Basney, PreK
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. I don’t have one. As you can tell, I don’t have one.
Love,
James Wyatt, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like a giant picul stuffy, a battle bat called Ribbot, a Elf on the Shelf.
Love,
Daniel Berry, 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,