It is that time of the year!

With summer officially here that means the 77th annual McDowell Junior Livestock Show is just around the corner. This show is open to any North Carolina youth that has not surpassed their 21st birthday as of Jan. 1, 2023.

The 2023 Livestock Show will be held Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5 at the McDowell Agricultural Center Inc., 188 Ag Services Drive, Marion.

This show is a great show for both new and experienced exhibitors. Applications opened June 28. There have been a few changes made to the show this year as it will be going by the ages of the Catawba Valley Youth Showmanship Circuit. The age ranges are as follows for all species:

• Pee-wee 6 and younger

• Novice 7-8

• Junior 9-11

• Intermediate 12-14

• Senior 15-18

• Senior plus 19-21.

The entry fees have also increased this year and entrants will no longer have to pay for showmanship separately unless they have a kid who only wants to participate in showmanship.

They are:

• Beef and dairy: $20 per animal

• Sheep, goats, swine: $15 per animal

• Chickens, ducks, rabbits: $5 per animal

• Showmanship only: $10 per class

Another change that has been made is that beef and dairy heifers are the only ones showing by birthdate. Steers, sheep, goats and pigs will all be shown by weight.

The McDowell County Junior Livestock Show is hosted by the McDowell County Agricultural Youth Foundation. The Ag Youth Foundation has supported opportunities for McDowell County youth in agriculture since 1994.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities for the show, please call Skyler Murray at 828-652-8104. You can access the show rules, schedule, and online entry form below:

McDowell Junior Livestock Show rules 2023

2023 McDowell Junior Livestock Show schedule

Here is the online entry form:

Deadline to register is Friday, July 28.

If you have any questions about the show contact Skyler Murray Extension Agent, Agriculture – Livestock & Field Crops at 828-652-8104 or email skyler_murray@ncsu.edu.