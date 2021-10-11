 Skip to main content
McDowell investigators search for stolen truck. A reward is offered.
McDowell investigators search for stolen truck. A reward is offered.

101221-mmn-nws-truck-p1.jpg

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators released this surveillance photo aimed at locating suspects in the theft of a flatbed truck from Ray Roland’s Junk Yard.

 McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the suspects who stole a White 2004 GMC Sierra flatbed truck from Ray Roland’s Junk Yard.

Roland, of Marion, reported between the late night hours of Monday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept. 28, that someone removed the 2004 GMC Sierra flatbed truck from his junk yard.

The victim is offering a $1,000 cash reward for anyone who can help locate the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

