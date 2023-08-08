McDowell NJROTC recently hosted the Summer Leadership Training for 147 NJROTC cadets from North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland at Camp Bud Schiele in Union Mills.

McDowell was the largest contingent with 30 cadets in attendance while Annapolis, Md. with 20 cadets traveled the furthest, according to a news release.

Cadets from the 10 schools are dispersed into nine platoons under the direction of an experienced cadet platoon commander. The cadets learn to function as a unit by participating in team skill events, according to a news release.

The 11 activities include rope bridge, marksmanship, archery, skeet, zip line and canoeing. There is a dance the last evening which allows the cadets to relax before they head home.

McDowell’s Commanding Officer Cadet Autumn Anderson said of this event, “With this being my senior year I was deeply involved in the planning and running of SLT. I never realized how much work goes into this camp. SLT significantly improves cadet’s skills while being fun.”

The cadets forged new relationships with people they didn’t know and that will be useful throughout the upcoming school year, according to the news release.

“This was my last SLT. It is bittersweet but I couldn't be more thankful for the experience,” said Cadet Lt. Cmdr. Ava Linn from South Point High School. Linn is the battalion executive officer.