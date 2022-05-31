 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell honors heroes on Memorial Day weekend

On Sunday, McDowell County held its annual Memorial Day Service, honoring those who sacrificed all in defense of our country. Speakers included Bob Smith, Randy Hollifield, Oscar Creech and others.

