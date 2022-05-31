McDowell honors heroes on Memorial Day weekend From staff reports May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 1 of 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From staff reports On Sunday, McDowell County held its annual Memorial Day Service, honoring those who sacrificed all in defense of our country. Speakers included Bob Smith, Randy Hollifield, Oscar Creech and others. Mike Conley photos, McDowell News 0 Comments Tags Mcdowell County Military Weekend Bob Smith Hero Randy Hollifield Oscar Creech Memorial Day Service Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County man hits $2 million lottery jackpot Robert Hamrick of Marion said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw he had matched a number with a $2 million prize on his scratch-off ticket. Old Fort man charged in shooting incident An Old Fort man gunning for a relative hit a heat pump instead, authorities said on Wednesday. Marion City Square remains closed after partial roof collapse The entire Marion City Square remains closed to the public following a partial roof collapse at one of the shopping center’s buildings. UPDATE: Part of Marion City Square’s roof collapses during heavy rains Marion firefighters and emergency officials responded to a partial roof collapse at the Marion City Square during the heavy rains on Monday evening. Vote now in the Best of McDowell 2022 contest Join in the fun and vote for your favorites. Click here to take part. Veterans from McDowell experience Honor Air Flight to Washington, D.C. More than a week before Memorial Day, a group of veterans from western North Carolina visited Washington, D.C. where they saw the memorials to… Marion man faces drug charges A Marion man picked up on a child-support warrant now faces drug charges, authorities said on Tuesday. McDowell Technical Community College announces second annual alumni awards McDowell Technical Community College announced the recipients of the college’s second annual Alumni Awards during a ceremony held in the Crane… Partial roof collapse reported at Marion City Square building The Marion Fire Department and other first responders were on the scene Monday night at Marion City Square shopping center where a partial roo… Memorial Day service, car show scheduled for this weekend For this Memorial Day weekend, McDowell County will again pay tribute to those who gave their lives for our country with the 26th annual servi… Watch Now: Related Video Largest dam removal in US history set to begin in California Must see! Forest officials in India rescue baby elephant from abandoned well AP Must see! Forest officials in India rescue baby elephant from abandoned well Canada introduces bill to freeze handgun sales AP Canada introduces bill to freeze handgun sales Watch Now: How No Mow May helps give pollinators a head start AP Watch Now: How No Mow May helps give pollinators a head start Recommended for you