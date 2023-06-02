The recently formed McDowell Home Repair Partnership is seeing success along with a growing demand of fixing up homes for people in need.

In June 2021, the Gateway Wellness Foundation established the McDowell Home Repair Partnership to address urgent home repair needs across the county. At that time, hundreds of local homeowners reported housing problems such as leaky roofs, rotting floors or the inability to safely access their home due to a disability. Gateway brought together local churches, community leaders, and other organizations to formalize the Partnership and develop a network of volunteers and donors to address this significant challenge, according to a news release.

The first house the Home Repair Partnership repaired belonged to an 82-year-old widow who lived alone. She faced many barriers to aging-in-place. She was unable to access her home through the front door due to rotting boards and joists on the front porch and she was forced to walk over dangerously rotted floorboards at the rear exit. In addition, her bathroom was not usable because the floor had completely fallen through, the plumbing was rusted, and there was no running water. Also, her roof had a severe leak that had led to mold formation indoors.

The Home Repair Partnership repaired the front porch, replaced the rotten flooring near the rear exit, replaced the bathroom plumbing, rebuilt the bathroom floor and added a walk-in shower and grab bars for accessibility and safety. The roof was also completely replaced. These repairs changed this elderly woman’s life: She could safely enter and exit her home, there were no longer chamber pots waiting to be emptied around the house, and she could take care of her personal hygiene needs in dignity and safety, according to the news release.

In just two years since this first project, the Home Repair Partnership has completed 74 urgent repair projects for low-income, elderly and/or disabled homeowners in McDowell County. Gateway Wellness Foundation and other generous grant funders have supported the Home Repair Partnership’s work and will continue to do so, but the need for urgent home repair services grows each day.

To maximize every dollar invested in the program, the Partnership leverages volunteer labor, donated materials, and other community contributions to complete urgent repair projects. While these contributions have been essential to success, the need is far greater than the resources currently available. Many of our low-income, elderly or disabled neighbors in McDowell County are living with leaking roofs or rotting floors, and many need significant modifications such as wheelchair ramps or walk-in showers. Right now, there are 87 households on the waiting list and that number will grow in the coming months, according to the news release.

The work of the Home Repair Partnership depends on community support. Without additional funds, the Partnership cannot assist the 87 households on the waiting list. Contributions are vital. Every dollar donated will be used to provide critical home repairs for someone in need.

To donate to this effort, visit www.gatewaywellnessfoundation.org/donate or mail checks to the Home Repair Partnership at 74 N. Garden St., Marion, N.C. 28752.

The Gateway Wellness Foundation is a nonprofit, philanthropic organization serving Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. Founded in 2019, the Foundation focuses on improving the health and well-being for all residents in their service area through intentional partnerships and collaborations. For more information, contact s.morse@gatewaywf.org.