McDowell Historical Society to hold New Year’s Eve ghost walk

“We are aiming to be completed by 11:30 p.m. so everyone may welcome the 2022 new year at the nugget drop on Main Street,” she said. “As always, we appreciate your support in allowing us to share the history of our community and its people to the public by continued research and programming.”

CreepGeeks Podcast is an off-beat podcast exploring the paranormal, cryptid, supernatural, and simply absurd nonsense circulating the Web.

“We're excited to share some of the tools and resources commonly used in the paranormal community, as well as explore some of the lesser known historical details of Marion,” said Omi Salavea with CreepGeeks Podcast.

Tickets may be obtained from the McDowell Historical Society’s Facebook site through Eventbrite. For ages 16 and older, tickets can be gotten for a special holiday donation amount of $12.50. For ages 6 to 15, tickets are $7, and younger than 6 are free.

The historical society is having its Christmas sale now for this upcoming event. You can post “I am going” on the society’s Facebook page under the event part of the comment section and enter your name for a chance to win two tickets. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. on the society’s Facebook page.