McDowell Historical Society to hold New Year’s Eve ghost walk

This New Year’s Eve, you can take a stroll back in time and explore some of the ghosts and haunted history in Marion’s Depot District.
The McDowell County Historical Society will present an historical ghost walk and haunted depot investigation. It will take place New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31. There will be three tours at 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.
The ghost walk will start at Ingenious Coffee Roasters at 140 South Main St. and it will make its way up Main towards West Henderson Street. Along the way, participants will learn about the buildings, their occupants and “tragedies that made headlines in a not-so-distant past,” according to an online description.
As the tour group makes its way to the Depot District, it will join Creep Geeks, LLC, a paranormal and cryptid investigation team, for a live investigation of the historic and allegedly haunted former Southern Railway station.
History of the Depot District’s land, buildings and families will be shared along the way. Some deaths associated with the railroad nearby will be discussed along with reports of paranormal activity in the areas toured. When arriving at the historic depot, the tour will be handed over to CreepGeeks Podcast group, who will let you participate in and view an investigation of the old railroad building. When you are finished here and the next group comes in, you will be released from the tour and may return to the festivities on Main Street, according to Patti Holda, president of the McDowell County Historical Society.
“We are aiming to be completed by 11:30 p.m. so everyone may welcome the 2022 new year at the nugget drop on Main Street,” she said. “As always, we appreciate your support in allowing us to share the history of our community and its people to the public by continued research and programming.”
CreepGeeks Podcast is an off-beat podcast exploring the paranormal, cryptid, supernatural, and simply absurd nonsense circulating the Web.
“We're excited to share some of the tools and resources commonly used in the paranormal community, as well as explore some of the lesser known historical details of Marion,” said Omi Salavea with CreepGeeks Podcast.
Tickets may be obtained from the McDowell Historical Society’s Facebook site through Eventbrite. For ages 16 and older, tickets can be gotten for a special holiday donation amount of $12.50. For ages 6 to 15, tickets are $7, and younger than 6 are free.
The historical society is having its Christmas sale now for this upcoming event. You can post “I am going” on the society’s Facebook page under the event part of the comment section and enter your name for a chance to win two tickets. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. on the society’s Facebook page.
“We will not have change, so if anyone arrives to purchase tickets with cash, any extra money will be considered an extra donation to the Historical Society,” said Holda. “Sorry, no refunds will be given for this online ticketed event. We do ask that you be mindful of your children and take care that they are not in harm's way nor rowdy and disturbing others during the investigation at the Depot. We will be walking across Railroad Street and the Historical Society is not responsible for any accidents.”
Ticket holders will be given a voucher for a free drip coffee or $1 off any drink of choice, compliments of Ingenious Roasters. Rena Harp, vice president of the Historical Society, and Holda will be leading the groups.
“You won’t want to miss this opportunity to be part of an investigative team,” reads an online description.
You can order your tickets through Eventbrite by clicking here.
This event has been made possible by a grant from North Carolina Humanities American Rescue Plan and the National Endowment for the Humanities American Rescue Plan for Economic Relief.
For more information, visit the McDowell County Historical Society’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/McDowellCountyHistoricalSociety. For more information about Creep Geeks, visit https://www.creepgeeks.com/