McDowell Historical Society to hold geocaching on Wednesday

The McDowell County Historical Society invites you to explore geocaching and it’s benefits on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The geocaching will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall, located on Robert Street across from Marion Elementary.

Representatives of the McDowell County Historical Society will explain geocaching, share a little of its history, describe it’s many educational attributes, show how you get to explore the great outdoors and how it can benefit you and your family in many other ways. Plus, they will show you how they do it and how you can as well, according to a news release.

Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver or a mobile device like a Smartphone and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches” at specific locations marked by coordinates. It is like a 21st scavenger hunt, according to online sources.

“This geocaching event allows us to share an active and fun scavenger hunt ‘game’ with the community while showing them how to not only search, but also how to place hidden items creatively themselves,” said Patti Holda, president of the historical Society. “It gets people up and moving, exploring different environments by using GPS coordinates. It is a wonderful family activity. The McDowell Historical Society refers to ours as ‘geocaching for history.’ We share bits of history in our geocaches that people find, telling them either what used to be in a location, perhaps 100 years ago, or an interesting historical fact about the site or owners.”

The McDowell Historical Society members would like to thank supporters of the Historical Ghost Walks. They wish to also thank those supporters of the Moore Cabin move. This will be a longer effort as the Historical Society continues fundraising through GoFundMe the move of the historic 1768 cabin. The McDowell County Historical Society especially wishes to thank North Carolina Humanities for their support, according to the news release.

The McDowell County Historical Society received a grant from North Carolina Humanities to support the geocaching event.

North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information about The McDowell County Historical Society, visit www.mcdowellhistory.org.

The McDowell County Historical Society’s mission is to preserve local history, both written word and artifacts, to continue research on and share our local history with our community through educational programs and events.

Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, North Carolina Humanities connects North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. To learn more visit www.nchumanities.org. Any views, findings, conclusions, opinions, or recommendations expressed do not necessarily represent those of N.C. Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to the news release.