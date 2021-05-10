McDowell high schools will have in-person graduation. MTCC stays with drive-thru ceremonies

"I am proud of and excited for the Class of 2021,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said. ”They, more than any other senior class in history, have had to deal with disruptions, schedule changes, event cancellations, and all the unknowns that come from living and going to school in a pandemic. Through it all, I have seen them persevere and excel. The graduates are leaving an indelible mark on McDowell County Schools and their community. All of us at MCS wish them the best as they move on to pursue their passions. There is much success in store for the Class of 2021.”