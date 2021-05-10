McDowell high schools will have in-person graduation. MTCC stays with drive-thru ceremonies

McDowell’s graduating seniors will have in-person ceremonies this year.
McDowell High School, McDowell Academy for Innovation and McDowell Early College are scheduled to have their commencement services at Titans Stadium in accordance with COVID-19 guidance.
The plan is subject to change depending on the governor’s orders should the virus situation worsen.
Events must comply with applicable capacity limits required by the current Executive Order (which, as of March 26-April 30, 2021, Executive Order 204) and the applicable public health requirements outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12):
• All attendees ages 5 or older must wear a face covering.
• When possible, hold events outdoors.
• Implement practices that encourage physical distancing: 6 feet between groups at all times, small cohort groups, avoid mixing of households.
• Provide visual cues of 6 feet distancing in line areas, restrooms.
• Consider developing entry-point symptom-screening protocols for adults.
• Provide hand sanitizer stations for participants.
• Develop a plan for seating both students and visitors.
• Post signage about the 3 Ws and reminding symptomatic people to avoid the event.
• Stagger arrival times so seating can occur more easily with proper distancing.
MHS will use buses to bring parents onto campus as normal but will be limiting the number of people on each bus for safety concerns.
MHS is surveying seniors, asking how many tickets each family will need. The school hopes to accommodate all families requests for tickets this way but will need to review the results of the survey to be sure.
Also, if there is a brief shower they will wait it out and resume graduation when clear in the stadium. If a full rain sets in, the decision will be to postpone until Saturday or to move to the gym, where students would have a smaller number allowed in.
McDowell Academy for Innovation is following DHHS and DPI guidance for graduation ceremonies. They have a small graduating class of 14 and as of now, and their graduation will be at MHS on the field, this will allow their students to bring an unlimited number of guests.
Graduation days:
• McDowell High School: Friday, June 4
• McDowell Academy for Innovation and McDowell Early College: Saturday, June 5
McDowell Tech Community College will be having a drive-thru graduation on Friday, May 14, at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
"I am proud of and excited for the Class of 2021,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said. ”They, more than any other senior class in history, have had to deal with disruptions, schedule changes, event cancellations, and all the unknowns that come from living and going to school in a pandemic. Through it all, I have seen them persevere and excel. The graduates are leaving an indelible mark on McDowell County Schools and their community. All of us at MCS wish them the best as they move on to pursue their passions. There is much success in store for the Class of 2021.”