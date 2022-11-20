 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell High School talent show winners

The winners were (from left to right) Ember Effler (first place), Silas Walker (second place), Savannah Wilson (third place) and Dylan McMahan and Tyler Ramsey (honorable mentions)

McDowell High School held its talent show on Thursday, Nov. 17 with great support from the students. The MHS Fine Arts Program sponsored the event with Karah Wilson leading the charge. There were many different talents showcased, including a performance with the bagpipes. All of these students will have the opportunity to perform again at the McDowell County talent show on Jan. 20 in the East McDowell Middle auditorium.

