McDowell High School held its talent show on Thursday, Nov. 17 with great support from the students. The MHS Fine Arts Program sponsored the event with Karah Wilson leading the charge. There were many different talents showcased, including a performance with the bagpipes. All of these students will have the opportunity to perform again at the McDowell County talent show on Jan. 20 in the East McDowell Middle auditorium.
McDowell High School talent show winners
