McDowell High School NJROTC marksmanship team wins state championship

Some of McDowell High’s NJROTC cadets are now state champions in marksmanship and are preparing to compete at the national level.

The McDowell High School NJROTC Marksmanship Team, which consists of Summer Wyatt (team’s high scorer), Anthony Escalera, Cole Cook and Daniel Bell, recently won the NJROTC North Carolina/South Carolina State Championship, according to a news release.

The team came back from a deficit to overtake Union Pines High School of Cameron, North Carolina, by two points. This accomplishment qualifies them to compete in the NJROTC National Championship to be held near Salt Lake City, Utah, during the first week of February.

McDowell’s Marksmanship Team has qualified to compete in the National NJROTC Championship in three of the last four years. The team members are appreciative of the support from both McDowell High School and McDowell County Schools to allow them to compete, according to the news release.

“McDowell High School is extremely proud of these cadets and their accomplishments,” said Principal Melora Bennett.

The JROTC Postal Competition is one of the most participated shooting competitions in the United States. Each year, thousands of JROTC Cadets, representing Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force JROTCs compete in the Postal Competition, according to a website about the event.

The Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) is a national organization dedicated to training and educating U.S. citizens in responsible uses of firearms and airguns through gun safety training, marksmanship training and competitions. CMP holds the national competition and more than 6,000 cadets participated in the 2022 event, according to the website.